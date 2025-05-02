Protein-packed American-grown rice alternative has twice the amount as quinoa

Sorghum is ready for its time in the spotlight.

This made-in-America heritage grain has twice the amount of protein as quinoa, according to experts, and is seeing a sharp spike in interest as consumers seek homegrown products.

From popcorn to biscuits to drought-resistant livestock feed and gluten-free pastries, the grain is a perfect substitute for more traditional grains. It's also jam-packed with antioxidants, fiber and other crucial elements, promoting a balanced, healthy food.

The sorghum belt in America — stretching from South Dakota to Texas — is "a region that often faces drought and tough growing conditions," Lanier Dabruzzi, director of nutrition and food innovation at the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, told Fox News Digital.

"Its ability to thrive with limited water makes it an ideal crop for farmers looking to manage risk and protect long-term productivity."

While the ancient grain was domesticated in Africa around 8,000 years ago, it has become a staple crop in Kansas, according to the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission (KGSC).

The grain is drought-tolerant, non-GMO (genetically modified organism) and requires less resources like water and fertilizer than other grain crops.

Different varieties of sorghum are grown for different uses.

Grain sorghum can be used for gluten-free baking products, according to the KGSC.

Whole-grain sorghum is a great source of fiber and protein that adds a "hearty, nutty flavor" to recipes and can be used in foods like salads, cooked dishes and snacks, according to Sorghum Checkoff.

Forage sorghum is used for feeding livestock, and sweet sorghum is used for creating a syrup that resembles molasses, per the KGSC.

How to incorporate it

"While many Americans may not recognize it by name, this U.S.-grown grain is already a quiet staple in items like whole-grain breads, cereals, granola bars and baby puffs," Dabruzzi said.

"And the innovation doesn't stop there. Sorghum is also making its way into gluten-free baking mixes, prebiotic snacks and even craft beers."

Sorghum comes in a variety of forms, so its uses are only limited by a person's imagination, according to Sorghum Checkoff.

Sorghum can be used like any other grain or flour, so it's really a matter of substitution.

For any dish needing rice or quinoa or for any baking recipe that calls for traditional flour, try sorghum instead.

"A growing body of evidence shows that eating sorghum can help improve overall health and well-being, when incorporated into a healthy lifestyle," Dabruzzi said.

Why it's a good option

Cooked whole-grain sorghum is a source of tryptophan, an amino acid that research has shown may be an effective approach to decreasing anxiety and increasing positive mood in healthy individuals, according to Dabruzzi.

"A serving of cooked whole-grain sorghum is an excellent source of protein, zinc, selenium and copper, which may contribute to a healthy immune system," she said.

Whole-grain sorghum is perfect for soups, pilafs or grain bowls, she said.

"A serving of whole-grain sorghum provides about a whopping 10 grams of plant-based protein, twice the protein as quinoa. It's also higher in protein than an ounce of beef or chicken," notes the Cleveland Clinic.

Sorghum flour is ideal for muffins, coating for fried chicken and for thickening gravies and sauces.

Dabruzzi said it can even be popped like popcorn — and it won't get stuck in your teeth.

Unlike rice and similar grains, according to the Cleveland Clinic, sorghum keeps its taste and texture when you freeze and reheat it.

"More consumers are looking for foods that support their health and support American agriculture – and sorghum delivers on both fronts," Dabruzzi said.