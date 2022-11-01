Doctor blames ‘cancel culture’ on losing key gig after speaking out against liberal ideology in healthcare

Do No Harm chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, who was fired last week by a prominent medical publication UpToDate, believes he is a victim of cancel culture.

"I’m disappointed in UpToDate. Rather than stay focused on great medicine, they bowed down to cancel culture bullies," Goldfarb told Fox News Digital. "The focus on identity politics in medicine promoted by political activists is harming care, and will drive away talented medical professionals."

Do No Harm, a nonprofit organization, aims to fight back against radical progressive ideology in the healthcare industry while promoting fairness, equal access, and the best, most personalized treatment for every patient.

Goldfarb, a board-certified kidney specialist and ex-professor and Associate Dean for Curriculum at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, had a key role at UpToDate. But he was fired days after being the target of an opinion piece published by medical website STAT last month headlined, "UpToDate has a racism problem. Its name is Dr. Stanley Goldfard."

Goldfarb has long insisted that "Americans reject the radical, divisive and discriminatory ideology injected into the medical profession."

The STAT piece criticized Goldfarb for his longstanding belief that "anything else he considers too ‘woke’ in medical education or health care at large" and race-based healthcare has no business in the industry. The piece essentially accused Goldfarb of being racist and called for UpToDate to fire him.

"Goldfarb retains a position of influence as a nephrology editor-in-chief for publisher Wolters Kluwer’s UpToDate, the leading point-of-care medical reference for millions of clinicians. That’s problematic for several reasons, including the importance of ensuring an appropriate discussion of race in nephrology (the branch of medicine that focuses on the kidneys), accurately and dispassionately interpreting scientific data, and promoting values of respect and collegiality in medicine," Dr. Eric R. Gottlieb wrote for STAT before implying that Goldfarb hurts UpToDate by framing race as a "biological risk factor" instead of a social construct, which is a goal of the American Medical Association.

"In Goldfarb, UpToDate has an editor who derides efforts to advance health equity and is unlikely to help bring UpToDate’s content in line with its own policies and those of the AMA, or even to discuss these issues in a meaningful way," Gottlieb continued. "Goldfarb’s numerous public statements in the media and through his organization make it difficult to trust that the patient care recommendations he curates are objective and free of bias. This is not an academic exercise — the information in UpToDate affects patients’ lives."

UpToDate terminated Goldfarb days after the STAT piece called for his firing.

"Thank you for your service as an author, section editor, editor-in-chief, and Lab Interpretation section editor for UpToDate, Inc. ("UpToDate"). We appreciate the work you’ve done. This letter serves as formal notice that the following agreements between you and UpToDate will be terminated and/or not renewed," UpToDate editor-in-chief Dr. Theodore Post wrote in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

The letter did not accuse Goldfarb of any wrongdoing.

Goldfarb said he simply advocates for "the lowering of curricular standards for woke reasons," "the lowering of admission standards in the name of diversity" and "the faulty research on which the woke medical enterprise relies."

Dr. Gottlieb, who wrote the STAT piece that called for Goldfarb’s firing, has used his Twitter account to promote articles arguing "how antiracism in medical training is key to improving our healthcare system." He previously referred to Goldfarb’s Do No Harm as a "vile, racist organization."

UpToDate did not immediately respond when asked a series of questions by Fox News Digital, including whether Goldfarb’s termination was a direct result of the STAT piece.