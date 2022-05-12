Majority of Americans don’t think liberal ideology injected into medical industry helps healthcare: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nonprofit organization Do No Harm found that most Americans don’t feel reducing reliance on medical entrance exams for medical school and liberal hospital policies designed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion do not help healthcare.

"Americans reject the radical, divisive and discriminatory ideology injected into the medical profession," Do No Harm chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb said. "Physicians and patients will suffer if they are force-fed such extremism. Let’s call this what it is: dangerous and un-American."

The Marist Poll conducted a poll, sponsored by Do No Harm, which surveyed 1,377 adults was conducted April 19-26 2022. It found that only 27% feel reducing the importance of medical entrance exams for medical schools would improve health care.

The study also determined that only 33% believe having Medicare pay more to medical professionals who provide race-based healthcare would improve healthcare, and a mere 28% feel elevating race or ethnicity as a more significant risk factor over medical history in determining the type of treatment prescribed for patients would be beneficial.

Do No Harm aims to fight back against radical progressive ideology in the healthcare industry while promoting fairness, equal access, and the best, most personalized treatment for every patient.

"We are a diverse group of physicians, healthcare professionals, medical students, patients, and policymakers united by a moral mission: Protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology. We believe in making healthcare better for all – not undermining it in pursuit of a political agenda," the organization’s website explains.

Dr. Goldfarb, a former associate dean of curriculum at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, recently penned a Wall Street Journal piece explaining his nonprofit’s mission and why he started Do No Harm.

"Healthcare is being infected by the radical ideology that has corrupted education and public safety. But while critical race theory and crime waves have been in the news, the public is largely unaware of medicine’s turn toward division and discrimination. Americans deserve to know that their health and well-being are at risk," Goldfarb wrote.

"At the heart of this is the claim that healthcare is systemically racist—that most physicians are biased and deliver worse care to minorities. Health disparities do exist among racial groups, but physician bias isn’t the cause," Goldfarb continued. "The psychological test at the root of this narrative, the 1998 Implicit Association Test, has been widely discredited, and I know from long experience as a medical educator and practitioner that physicians address the needs of each patient, regardless of skin color. Moreover, attacking physicians is dangerous. It degrades minority trust in healthcare while undermining health outcomes for everyone."