DNC-Obama fundraiser selling tickets from $10G - $355G

Former President Obama is scheduled to headline a fundraiser for Democrats in Silicon Valley -- and the tickets are pretty pricey.

The event will take place at psychiatrist and Democratic donor Karla Juvetson's home and is expected to draw in $2 million as Democrats struggle to match Republicans' record numbers.

Vox reported on Thursday that tickets range from $10,000 for attending the afternoon reception to $355,000 to "chair" the event.

The event will likely gather substantial press attention as the former president has maintained a low profile since leaving office. He's also refrained from endorsing any particular candidate -- a move that many perceive as a snub to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Andrew Bates, who serves as Biden's rapid response director, promoted the fundraiser on Thursday via Twitter.

"And he's worth every cent!" Bates tweeted of Obama. "If you're in the Bay Area, please consider attending."

The event could also spark an internal debate as some candidates have been particularly critical of big corporations' role in politics. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who pledged to break up big tech companies, vowed not to hold big-dollar fundraisers even if she is the Democratic nominee.