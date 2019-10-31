Amanda Knox writing newspaper advice column on ‘about life, love, suffering’

Amanda Knox has a new gig writing an advice column for a local newspaper in Seattle.

Westside Seattle will feature a new column called, “Ask Amanda Knox,” where she will answer questions submitted via email for publication.

Knox was famously acquitted of the 2007 murder and sexual assault of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy. The yearslong case drew international attention as Knox, a Seattle native, was dubbed “Foxy Knoxy” by the British tabloids.

AMANDA KNOX INSISTS SHE’S NOT CROWDFUNDING HER WEDDING DESPITE SHARING PUBLIC REGISTRY ‘ACCEPTING DONATIONS’

Knox is married to Christopher Robinson, whose family reportedly owns the paper’s parent, Robinson Communications.

“Amanda Knox spent four years in an Italian prison for a murder she didn’t commit and it’s given her a unique perspective on life. Now fully exonerated, this bestselling author and advocate for criminal justice reform offers her insights, such as they are, to reader questions about life, love, suffering, and meaning,” the paper wrote when announcing the project.

Knox and her former boyfriend, Raffaelle Sollecito, were initially convicted in 2009 of Kercher's slaying. The 21-year-old student at the University of Leeds was found nude under a blanket with her throat slit in the Perugia apartment she and Knox shared.

AMANDA KNOX’S RETURN TO ITALY SLAMMED AS ‘INAPPROPRIATE’ BY SLAIN BRITISH STUDENT’S FAMILY LAWYER

In 2011, Knox was acquitted on appeal after spending four years in custody and immediately returned to Seattle. The murder conviction was reinstated in 2014, but she was finally, definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court, the Court of Cassation. Another man, Ivorian immigrant Rudy Guede, who was arrested and convicted separately in Kercher's murder, is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence.

The Court of Cassation judges cited flaws in the investigation and said there was a lack of evidence to prove wrongdoing by Knox and Sollecito beyond a reasonable doubt, including a lack of "biological traces" connecting them to the crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Knox was awarded $20,000 in damages earlier this year after the European Human Rights Court in Strasbourg, France, found that the government had failed to provide legal assistance and a translator during a long night of police questioning after Kercher's slaying.

In June, Knox returned to Italy for the first time in eight years after accepting an invitation from the Italy Innocence Project to speak on a panel discussion titled “Trial by media."

“The mistakes of the Italian judicial system and the ravenous appetite of a media that does not distinguish between a person’s life and clickworthy content pushed me into the public sphere,” Knox wrote in an essay published by Medium to coincide with her return to Italy.

Westside Seattle did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj, Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.