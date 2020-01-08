DNC spokeswoman on Iran tensions: Americans are 'scared' by Trump and want a president with 'even hand'

As foreign policy takes center stage on the campaign trail amid escalating U.S. tensions with Iran, the spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee argued Wednesday that the 2020 Democratic hopefuls are delivering better foreign policy ideas than President Trump.

“All across the board, our candidates right now are showing the American people how they would be better on foreign policy. They would be an even hand compared to Donald Trump, and I think that is exactly right,” Xochitl Hinojosa told “America’s Newsroom.”

2020 DEMS OFFER PRAYERS TO US TROOPS FOLLOWING IRAN MISSILE ATTACKS, CALL FOR DE-ESCALATION

Hinojosa reacted to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said on Wednesday that the missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq were "a slap in the face" to the United States.

Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls responded to Iran's targeted attacks on U.S. military and coalition forces at two military bases in Iraq by offering prayers to U.S. servicemembers and calling for the de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"My three brothers all served in the military," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said. "At this moment, my heart and my prayers are with all the members of the military and with their families, in Iraq and all around the world. This is a reminder [of] why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran.”

Iran fired as many as 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq Wednesday, officials said, in a major retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Initial assessments showed "no U.S. casualties," a U.S. military official in Baghdad told Fox News.

Still, Hinojosa said, the American people are scared of the “uncertainty” of the future in terms of Trump’s strategy against Iran.

“People right now are scared and they want a president with an even hand,” Hinojosa said, adding that her friends and relatives "don't like what President Trump is doing to our country."

She said no one would mourn for Soleimani but accused Trump of making "rash decisions" without proper consultations with Congress and intelligence officials.

