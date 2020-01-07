Missile attacks target US forces in Iraq, senior military source says; Iran suspected

Missiles were fired early Wednesday in multiple locations across Iraq, a senior U.S. military source in the country told Fox News, describing it as a series of attacks on U.S. forces from Iran.

The source told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin: "Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short-range ballistic missiles. All over the country." The missiles struck near Al Assad Air Base in Anbar, among other locations. There was no immediate word on injuries or damage.

Meantime, Iran state TV claimed Tehran launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops.

MEGHAN MCCAIN CONFRONTS WARREN ON SOLEIMANI: WHY IS IT SO HARD TO CALL HIM A TERRORIST?

It came days after Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad's airport. A senior Iraqi commander of an Iran-backed militia also was killed. The U.S. blamed Soleimani for the killing of hundreds of American troops, and said he was plotting new attacks just before his death.

Iranian officials and President Trump have traded threats since Soleimani's death, and more U.S. troops have been deployed to the region amid heightened tensions.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), have threatened revenge on American interests and personnel for the killings.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Iraqi lawmakers approved a resolution to expel U.S. forces from the country. The resolution comes nearly five years after the government requested U.S. troops be deployed to Iraq after the Islamic State overtook vast swaths of the country.

The terror group has since been defeated, Abdul-Mahdi said, adding the mission has now evolved into a U.S.-Iran proxy war.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.