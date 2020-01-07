Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Iraq
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Missile attacks target US forces in Iraq, senior military source says; Iran suspected

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
US military source in Iraq reports attack from IranVideo

US military source in Iraq reports attack from Iran

Iranian missiles target U.S. forces in Iraq; national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon.

Missiles were fired early Wednesday in multiple locations across Iraq, a senior U.S. military source in the country told Fox News, describing it as a series of attacks on U.S. forces from Iran.

The source told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin: "Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short-range ballistic missiles. All over the country." The missiles struck near Al Assad Air Base in Anbar, among other locations. There was no immediate word on injuries or damage.

Meantime, Iran state TV claimed Tehran launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops.

MEGHAN MCCAIN CONFRONTS WARREN ON SOLEIMANI: WHY IS IT SO HARD TO CALL HIM A TERRORIST?

It came days after Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad's airport. A senior Iraqi commander of an Iran-backed militia also was killed. The U.S. blamed Soleimani for the killing of hundreds of American troops, and said he was plotting new attacks just before his death.

Soleimani funeral stampede kills more than 50 peopleVideo

Iranian officials and President Trump have traded threats since Soleimani's death, and more U.S. troops have been deployed to the region amid heightened tensions.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), have threatened revenge on American interests and personnel for the killings.

President Trump insists Iranian Gen. Soleimani was a clear and present danger to the USVideo

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Iraqi lawmakers approved a resolution to expel U.S. forces from the country. The resolution comes nearly five years after the government requested U.S. troops be deployed to Iraq after the Islamic State overtook vast swaths of the country.

The terror group has since been defeated, Abdul-Mahdi said, adding the mission has now evolved into a U.S.-Iran proxy war.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.