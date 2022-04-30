DNC Chair rips ‘hot mess’ GOP as the party of ‘fear,’ ‘fraud,’ ‘fascism’ on MSNBC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said the GOP is a party built on "fear," "fraud" and "fascism" Saturday on the latest episode of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross.

His latest comments came in response to Cross showing several clips from a variety of Republican campaign ads, which she said was "just a sample of the Republican craziness on the ballot in the upcoming Midterm elections."

Cross added that the GOP is running on a "platform of lies, fear, sexism and racism," and then mused, "You have to wonder, how are millions of voters so eager to turn this country over to the right-wing extremists that now comprise the GOP?"

She prompted Harrison, saying, "You just heard all the GOP soundbites there –"

"Hot mess," Harrison interrupted.

Cross agreed, saying, "It’s a hot mess, which makes me wonder, why are so many people eager to turn over Congress to that party? There’s a lot of criticism from Democrats around messaging. Why do you think it is?"

"Well, listen, I don’t think people are eager for that," said the DNC Chair. "I think right now, you know, you sorta get a lull. Once you win a big election like we did in 2020, people think, ‘Well, everything is gonna work out well and now we can rest a little bit.’"

"But folks have to understand, we can’t pause," he said. "Saving democracy is not something you can just take a vacation from. It’s something you constantly have to do, particularly given the craziness we see over in Congress."

He then went directly after the Republican Party, claiming they’re becoming fascist.

"You think about the Republican Party right now. This is a party that is built on fear. It’s built on fraud and I would like to say, it is also fascism — they are tinkering on fascism, right now, in the Republican Party," he declared.

"The Democratic Party, in contrast, Tiffany, has to be a party that is about hope. That’s about aspirations. It’s about providing safety and security to people," he continued.

Cross asked Harrison, "Is that message reaching the people?"

He replied, "Well, that’s the message we have to get out there and, listen, messaging and getting the message out, it’s challenging sometimes."

He then blamed some in the media for distracting from the positive Democrat messaging. "Because I can tell you, most of the time, and this is not you, but some of your colleagues in the media want to report on the Democrats in disarray, rather than the Democrats that are in alignment."

Harrison is no stranger to partisan hyperbole. Earlier in April he called Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a "maggot-infested man," and last week he referred to Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., as "the little devil in Florida."