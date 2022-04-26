Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Cedric Richmond, Biden senior adviser, to leave White House for DNC

Richmond was reportedly a top critic of the Democratic Party's progressive wing after the 2020 election

By Anders Hagstrom , Ben Florance | Fox News
Senior Biden adviser Cedric Richmond will depart the White House to work for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) next month, Fox News has confirmed.

Richmond served as the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and also as a senior adviser to President Biden. He will take an advisory role at the DNC starting in May, a Biden adviser told Fox News.

"I am thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being done at the DNC to make sure that Democrats grow their majorities in the House and Senate, and increase the number of Democratic governors in state capitals around the country," Richmond said in a Tuesday statement.

JILL BIDEN’S ANGER AT HARRIS DETAILED IN NEW BOOK: ‘DO WE HAVE TO CHOOSE THE ONE WHO ATTACKED JOE?’

FILE - Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Richmond's departure comes one day after reports that he criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and her fellow "squad" members as "f--cking idiots" after the 2020 election.

New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin reported Richmond's comments in their new book on the 2020 election, which is set to release next Tuesday. Excerpts obtained by Fox Digital on Monday say that Richmond was among the foremost critics in Biden's orbit of the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

Richmond previously served as a Democratic Rep. from Louisiana, and it was on a phone call with a Louisiana ally that he reportedly made the scathing remarks about Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Democrats have long squabbled over how to interpret the results of the 2020 election for months. Biden and many of his allies criticized the party's radical left wing, saying the "Defund the Police" movement and pro-socialism language "beat the living hell" out of Democrats on election day.

