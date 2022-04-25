Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison calls Florida Gov. DeSantis ‘the little devil’

DeSantis signed a bill, stripping Disneyworld of a decades-old special agreement

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
‘The View’ rails against Ron DeSantis’ actions on Disney: ‘A message of hate’ Video

‘The View’ rails against Ron DeSantis’ actions on Disney: ‘A message of hate’

The co-hosts of ABC's "The View" expressed anger Monday over Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' actions against Disney following the company's opposition to the state's parental rights bill signed into law last month.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison has written of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "little devil." 

Harrison appeared on the left-wing podcast, "Stephanie Miller’s Happy Hour" last Friday to chat with its namesake host about the current state of the Republican Party. 

Jaime Harrison, Chair, of the Democratic National Committee, speaks during the 2022 National Action Network's Annual Convention at the Times FILE: Square Sheraton hotel on April 06, 2022 in New York City.

Jaime Harrison, Chair, of the Democratic National Committee, speaks during the 2022 National Action Network's Annual Convention at the Times FILE: Square Sheraton hotel on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Harrison and Miller argued that Republicans have transformed from a party of freedom and liberty to authoritarianism. To back up his claims Harrison pointed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced security measures at the border which temporarily backed-up commercial traffic coming into the Lone Star State. 

‘THE VIEW’ RAILS AGAINST RON DESANTIS' ACTIONS ON DISNEY: ‘A MESSAGE OF HATE’

"You look at the little devil in Florida (Gov.) DeSantis, who is going against Disneyworld," Harrison added. "If you rip Disneyworld out of Florida, who’s going?" 

Harrison’s comments came the same day that DeSantis signed a bill, stripping Disney World of a decades-old special agreement that allowed it to govern itself. 

U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 24, 2022. R

U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 24, 2022. R (REUTERS/Scott Audette//Marco Bello)

Disney had drawn the Republican governor’s wrath for opposing a new state law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DeSantis-backed bill has been condemned by LGBT activists nationwide as homophobic. The legislation, which does not take effect until June 2023, could case massive economic fallout for the company, the surrounding communities and the millions who visit the Orlando amusement park every year. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics