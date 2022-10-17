DNC adviser warns midterms are democracy’s ‘last stand’ against Trump-backed Republicans

Democratic adviser Kurt Bardella said the upcoming midterms are democracy’s "last stand" against Trump-backed Republicans and warned that widespread losses by his party would spell the end of the U.S. electoral process.

During a Friday installment of "The Dean Obeidallah Show" on Sirius XM, Bardella was asked about what specific races he felt were most important, and were perhaps not getting the media attention they deserve.

Bardella noted that the media had largely ignored the Secretary of State races taking place across the country, particularly in places like Pennsylvania, George and Arizona. He then claimed that 60% of Americans will have an election-denier Republican on their ballots.

"That’s why when I say democracy is on the ballot in 2024, I really mean that," he added. Bardella was formerly an adviser for the disgraced Lincoln Project and was once a House Republican staffer.

Bardella also claimed Trump-backed Republicans would throw out or stop counting votes and allow "their anointed one," former President Trump, to declare the winner of elections before the process is complete.

"Their plan is to install these election deniers into office so that no matter what the will of the voters is, they will try to install their Republican winner no matter what, which will set off a constitutional crisis, the likes of which we’ve never seen, which will further undermine the American people’s trust in our electoral process."

He went on to say that election denying-Republicans will attempt to install Republican winners "no matter what," further undermining trust.

"And that right there is pretty much the end," he said.

Bardella has made a number of eyebrow-raising remarks about Republicans over the last several months. In late August he liked modern-day Republicans to the leaders of Nazi Germany.

"We are watching right now a very radical and extreme Republican Party mirror what we have seen in other places like Nazi Germany, like other people like the Bolsheviks. We have seen this playbook before," Bardella told MSNBC, while reacting to President Biden’s speech on threats to democracy.

On two separate occasions, Bardella has compared the Republican Party to a "domestic terrorist cell."

"The Republican Party, the MAGA Republicans, are a domestic terrorist cell operating in America," Bardella said during an August appearance on MSNBC. He said that whenever there is "a group... devoted to using violent rhetoric, extreme means, to incite violence against other people, that is terrorism."

"They are basically a domestic terrorist cell operating within America. Their goal is to end democracy," he said during a separate MSNBC interview.