Democrat adviser: GOP is ‘basically a domestic terrorist cell operating in America’

DNC and DCCC adviser Kurt Bardella likened Republicans to "a domestic terrorist cell" while appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Tuesday.

After fill-in host Tiffany Cross once again insisted that there should be no distinction between Republicans and right-wing extremists, she admonished the GOP for allegedly inspiring attacks against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago raid against Donald Trump.

She further claimed that Republicans are hypocrites for claiming to be pro-life and pro-law enforcement while criticizing the FBI and supporting "forced birth."

Bardella agreed, condemning the political party as a whole, "Well, you know, my friend Congressman Eric Swalwell says you can’t be pro-cop and pro-coup at the same time, and that’s exactly what they are. They walk around and masquerade with this term ‘pro-life,’ but, again, we just saw in Florida, somehow a child is not mature to have an abortion but is mature enough to be forced to carry a baby to term."

"They say they are pro-life and all of them, every single one of them, voted against the biggest climate change package we’ve ever had in our country’s history to try to make sure we can preserve life going forward. They voted against that. They say they are pro-life, but they put law enforcement and their lives, their families’ lives in jeopardy," Bardella said.

He continued, "Time and again, we see them say one thing and do another. They are not concerned with life. They are just concerned with trying to score cheap political points. They are concerned with trying to ‘own the libs.’ And they don’t really care what wreckage is left in their wake. They are a destructive force in American politics. They are basically a domestic terrorist cell operating in America. Their goal is to end democracy."

Several guests who have appeared on MSNBC shows have accused Republicans of operating as a domestic terrorism organization over the past year.

In January, Dr. Jason Johnson referred to the party as a "dime store front for a terrorist movement." By May, MSNBC guest Erroll Southers labeled the GOP the "domestic terrorism party" and compared their threat to that of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In July, Malcolm Nance warned on MSNBC's "Zerlina" that the Republican Party has become an "insurgency" that Americans "may have to fight" before it "kills" them.

While liberal media pundits have hyped a fear of right-wing domestic terrorists, the FBI and the Department of Justice have been accused of inflating the number of domestic terrorism cases to appease the Biden administration. In July, Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen admitted during a House Judiciary Committee testimony that the surging domestic terrorism case numbers were traced back to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Earlier in the segment, Bardella accused Republicans of putting law enforcement in danger because of their rhetoric, warning they will have "blood on their hands."

"They are knowingly putting a target on the backs of law enforcement. They are knowingly putting their families in harm’s way, and if anything tragic should happen to any member of our law enforcement community, these people have blood on their hands. These people should be held liable. These platforms that are spreading their personal contact information should be held responsible," Bardella said.

Democrat politicians, meanwhile, have accused police and local law enforcement of perpetuating "systemic racism" as crime grew in major cities.