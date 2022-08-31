Democratic adviser on MSNBC makes 'Nazi Germany' comparison for Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic adviser Kurt Bardella likened modern-day Republicans to the leadership of Nazi Germany during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.

Bardella, an ex-Republican operative known for his melodramatic rhetoric, reacted to President Biden’s Tuesday speech in Pennsylvania, praising him for calling out the GOP for their role in Jan. 6, their opposition to gun control measures, and their recent criticisms of the FBI. He also offered his own words about the Republican Party.

"We are watching right now a very radical and extreme Republican Party mirror what we have seen in other places like Nazi Germany, like other people like the Bolsheviks. We have seen this playbook before," Bardella said.

A former adviser to the disgraced Lincoln Project, he went on to say that Republicans have used propaganda, silenced the free press, and tried to restrict what women can do. Referring to Republicans as a "ruling party," Bardella added that history has shown that such actions often end "disastrously" for the majority of subjected people.

Bardella also said that Biden’s speech was his attempt at "ringing the bell" and calling on Americans to pay attention to a Republican Party in "full embrace of autocratic ways and means."

The DNC adviser is no stranger to amped-up rhetoric aimed at Republicans.

On two separate occasions, Bardella has compared the Republican Party to a "domestic terrorist cell."

"The Republican Party, the MAGA Republicans, are a domestic terrorist cell operating in America," Bardella said during an August 29 appearance on MSNBC. He said that whenever there is "a group ... devoted to using violent rhetoric, extreme means, to incite violence against other people that is terrorism."

"They are basically a domestic terrorist cell operating within America. Their goal is to end democracy," he said during another MSNBC interview this month.

Left-leaning media figures have compared Republicans, and more frequently Trump supporters, to both terrorists and Nazis over the past several years.

In July 2019, Tiffany Cross, during an appearance on MSNBC, told host Joy Reid that people need to start calling Trump supporters racist and asserted that the "Make America Great Again" hat popularized by the former president was akin to a modern-day swastika or Ku Klux Klan hood.

MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson said in January that the Republican Party to Trump supporters was like the PLO to Hamas, and called them a "dime-store front for a terrorist movement."

The Republican Party has also been called a "White nationalist movement" and a "fascist threat," among other things on the NBC Universal-owned network.