Disgraced Avenatti a symbol of the biased anti-Trump media era: Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer blasted the mainstream media on "America Reports" Friday for doing "tremendous damage" to the country with their "unfair" treatment of former President Trump, including fawning coverage of the president's disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for his Nike extortion plot Thursday.

CBS CORRESPONDENT ADMITS 'MAYBE WE WENT ABOUT COVERING' MICHAEL AVENATTI 'THE WRONG WAY'

ARI FLEISCHER: I think, frankly, he is a symbol of the anti-Trump era. And how many times did the mainstream media try to get Donald Trump through whatever vehicle they could, including somebody a scurrilous as Michael Avenatti, who they gave so much attention to? But how many charges about collusion, how many charges about wrongdoing did they all air, doing tremendous damage to our country, including allegations that he was an illegitimate president. And it all turned out to be false, from the Steele dossier to Michael Avenatti to collusion. The damage the mainstream media did to America to get Donald Trump was fierce. And he's got his personal accounting now -- prison -- but what about the nation's accounting? I get Donald Trump was controversial, but it doesn't mean you should be unfair in your media coverage.

