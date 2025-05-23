Dilbert cartoonist reveals Trump personally reached out following his terminal cancer announcement

"Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams said that President Donald Trump personally reached out to him after he revealed his cancer diagnosis this week.

Adams, 67, announced on his web show on Monday that he had metastatic prostate cancer, the same type that former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with.

"I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones," Adams said on "Coffee with Scott Adams" on Monday. "My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

On Thursday, Adams revealed Trump personally called him afterward to offer support.

'DILBERT' CREATOR SCOTT ADAMS REVEALS PROSTATE CANCER DIAGNOSIS, PREDICTS HE HAS ONLY MONTHS TO LIVE

The cartoonist said he didn’t pick up at first when Trump called because he didn't recognize the Florida-based number. But he later discovered the president had left him a message.

"And a little bit later I thought, I better check that voicemail and see if that was anything I need to deal with. And the first sentence in the transcription, cause you know the phone gives you the text version of the voicemail as well, the first sentence is, ‘This is your favorite president,'" Adams recalled.

"And I thought to myself, ‘No,’" he said while chuckling. "’Did I just send the most important person in the world to voicemail?’ And it turns out that I had!"

Adams said the president left a "somewhat lengthy" voicemail saying he was checking in to see how Adams was doing because he had heard about his cancer diagnosis.

TRUMP CALLS BIDEN'S CANCER DIAGNOSIS 'VERY SAD' WHILE QUESTIONING TIMELINE: 'WASN'T INFORMED'

He said Trump left his phone number for Adams to call him back, but he didn’t take the president up on his offer, feeling that Trump was just being courteous and it would be "ridiculous" to bother him with a call.

"It was just a nice thing for him to say," Adams explained.

"It’s not like he’s sitting at the Resolute Desk, waiting for my call. I thought whatever it is he’s doing has got to be more important than randomly taking a call from me," he added.

Adams said later the same day his phone rang, and he saw it was a call from Florida again.

TRUMP SURPRISES 104-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN WITH BIRTHDAY MESSAGE AFTER VIRAL TIKTOK INVITE

"And I thought to myself, no f---ing way, there’s no way he’s calling me again, and I answer it, and it’s Trump!" he said.

Adams said Trump asked him questions about his diagnosis and whether he was getting the treatments he needed.

"At the end, the strangest thing happened at the end of the call, you know, when he found out the situation was kind of dire, and I was still checking out some things that might help, he said, ‘If you need anything, I’ll make it happen,'" he said.

"And he meant it," Adams said in disbelief.

"He was completely aware of our, let’s say, parallel journeys from 2015. He mentioned it, and it was just the most incredible, weird, hard to understand situation, but boy, was it fun."

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Adams is most known for creating the popular office comedy comic strip "Dilbert," which poked fun at office culture with satirical humor and social commentary.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.