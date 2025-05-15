Trump surprises 104-year-old WWII veteran with birthday message after viral TikTok invite

President Donald Trump helped a World War II veteran make his birthday wish come true on Thursday.

Ohio resident Denver Moore, who just turned 104, is a longtime supporter of the president. He went viral in March after inviting Trump to his upcoming birthday party in a TikTok video that has since amassed over 890,000 views.

"President Trump… I'm gonna be 104 in May, and I'm inviting you to my birthday party in Canal Fulton," he said in the video. "I got to vote for you again, and I hope I can vote for you some more."

On Thursday, Moore found out he had received a video message from the president delivered by his congressman, Rep. Michael Rulli, R-Ohio.

"Hi, Denver!" Trump says in the video message.

"I want to wish you a very happy 104th birthday from your all-time favorite president. That's me, Donald Trump," he continues. "And I'm sorry we weren't able to get to your party. I would love to get to your party, but I'm working on Russia, Ukraine, China, and all sorts of other places, and I know you want us to do well."

"But I want just to thank you for your incredible service to our nation and for your support for making America great again. A very, very special man you are, and happy birthday," he continued.

Trump is currently wrapping up a whirlwind historic tour to the Middle East. On Thursday he arrived in the United Arab Emirates, the first U.S. president to travel to the nation in nearly 20 years.

Moore, who lives at Danbury Senior Living facility in Massillon, a town just south of Cleveland, reacted to the message in a report by WEWS News 5 Cleveland reporter Rob Powers.

After watching the video, Moore joked about Trump fulfilling his birthday wish, "Couldn't happen to a nicer guy."

Moore spoke to Fox News Digital in April about his birthday request to his "favorite president" going viral.

After the video was posted in March, people from all over the country – and even as far away as Africa – reached out to him to cheer him on, sending messages and birthday cards to the veteran.

"It's been quite a ride," Moore said.

Congressman Rulli told Fox News Digital that when he saw the viral video of Moore, he was "struck not only by the incredible milestone of his life but also by his deep sense of patriotism and service."

"I was even more surprised to learn that this remarkable WWII veteran was a resident at a facility right in my district," he said.

The congressman said he reached out to the White House to see if President Trump could honor Moore's "heartfelt request."

"President Trump and his team went above and beyond, recording a special video message just for him. I am incredibly grateful to the compassionate team at Danbury Senior Living, who worked hand in hand with my office to ensure Mr. Moore's birthday was truly unforgettable," Rulli said.

"His life and service are a testament to the spirit of our nation, and I’m proud we could celebrate him in such a meaningful way," he added.

Moore has been a longtime supporter of Trump and says he agrees with most of the actions he's taken.

"He may make a mistake or two, but he's doing most everything right," he previously told Fox News Digital.

Moore served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII before working for the U.S. Postal Service. He raised three children with his late wife Thelma Lee, to whom he was married for 75 years before she died in 2022 at age 95.

Moore's family and friends say he is still mentally sharp and stays physically active, despite his advanced age.

That could be his secret to living a long healthy life .

"I was always active, doing something. I carried mail for 20 years, walking, and that was good. I grew up on a farm. We did everything. And if we didn't have anything to do, we created something. So it's just this: stay active," he said about his advice for living a long life.

He added, "Marry the right woman and live with her all of her life."