Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump wishes Biden 'fast and successful recovery' after prostate cancer diagnosis

Former president and first lady 'saddened' by news of Biden's aggressive form of cancer

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Mollie Hemingway calls for media to be 'held accountable' for Biden health cover-up Video

Mollie Hemingway calls for media to be 'held accountable' for Biden health cover-up

Democratic strategist Meghan Hays and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway join 'MediaBuzz' to discuss the media's portrayal of former President Joe Biden's mental state.

President Donald Trump said he and the first lady were "saddened" after learning that former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, wishing him a "fast and successful recovery."

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in on the former president’s diagnosis.

In a post on X, Trump Jr. shared another post that read, "BREAKING: Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Politics aside, we wish him a speedy recovery!"

JOE BIDEN DIAGNOSED WITH 'AGGRESSIVE FORM' OF PROSTATE CANCER WITH METASTASIS TO THE BONE

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden at Trump's 2025 inauguration

President Trump wished Biden a "fast and successful recovery" after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

"Agreed 100%," he wrote on top of the post.

Biden's office confirmed on Sunday that he was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," Biden's team shared in a statement. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." 

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden, 82, is the oldest living U.S. president.

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.