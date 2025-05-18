Trump wishes Biden 'fast and successful recovery' after prostate cancer diagnosis

President Donald Trump said he and the first lady were "saddened" after learning that former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, wishing him a "fast and successful recovery."

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in on the former president’s diagnosis.

In a post on X, Trump Jr. shared another post that read, "BREAKING: Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Politics aside, we wish him a speedy recovery!"

"Agreed 100%," he wrote on top of the post.

Biden's office confirmed on Sunday that he was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," Biden's team shared in a statement. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement said.

Biden, 82, is the oldest living U.S. president.

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.