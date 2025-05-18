Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone

Biden's office said the cancer is hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Peter Doocy Fox News
Published
Former President Joe Biden's office confirmed on Sunday that he is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. 

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," Biden's team shared in a statement. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." 

Biden to reporters at White House

Former President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Washington, after returning from Rehoboth Beach, Del.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

