Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, predicts he has only months to live

Comic strip artist says his life expectancy is 'maybe this summer' as cancer has spread to his bones

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
‘Dilbert’ cartoonist Scott Adams will be ‘backpedaling’ from his racist remarks for ’years’: Rich Lowry Video

‘Dilbert’ cartoonist Scott Adams will be ‘backpedaling’ from his racist remarks for ’years’: Rich Lowry

Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall and National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry react to ‘Dilbert’ cartoonist Scott Adams’ allegedly racist remarks.

"Dilbert" comic strip creator Scott Adams revealed Monday he has prostate cancer, saying that "every day is a nightmare," and that "my life expectancy is maybe this summer." 

Adams, 67, made the announcement while talking about former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis. 

"I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones," Adams said during his "Coffee with Scott Adams" web show. "My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer." 

"The disease is already intolerable. I can tell you that I don’t have good days," Adams continued.  "So if you are wondering, ‘Hey Scott, do you have any good days’? Nope. Nope. Every day is a nightmare and evening is even worse." 

WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ‘TRUSTS HIS PHYSICIANS’ FOLLOWING BIDEN’S CANCER ANNOUNCEMENT 

Scott Adams cartoonist

Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert," poses for a portrait in his home office in January 2014 in Pleasanton, California. (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"I do have the ability to kind of get up for this part of the day, but I am in pain, and I’m always in pain. And the pain moves around to different parts of my body," Adams also said. "I’ve been using a walker to walk for months now." 

Hundreds of newspapers pulled Adams’ comic strip "Dilbert" in early 2023, after he made racially charged comments during the same show. 

WHY DID ‘DILBERT’ ARTIST UNLEASH THAT RACIST DIATRIBE? 

Scott Adams and 'Dilbert' character

Scott Adams revealed on Monday, May 19, that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. (Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people – according to this poll, not to me – that’s a hate group," Adams said in a past episode of "Coffee with Scott Adams," referring to a Rasmussen poll. "That’s a hate group, and I don’t want anything to do with them." 

The "Dilbert" comic strip was named after its title character struggling to make it up the corporate ladder and often poked fun at office culture with satirical humor and social commentary.  

Scott Adams artist

Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert," poses for a portrait in his home office with copies of his book, "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life." (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Adams began writing and illustrating the comic in 1989 before launching a newer version, called "Dilbert Reborn." 

Fox News’ Peter Aitken, Howard Kurtz and Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.