'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, predicts he has only months to live

"Dilbert" comic strip creator Scott Adams revealed Monday he has prostate cancer, saying that "every day is a nightmare," and that "my life expectancy is maybe this summer."

Adams, 67, made the announcement while talking about former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

"I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones," Adams said during his "Coffee with Scott Adams" web show. "My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

"The disease is already intolerable. I can tell you that I don’t have good days," Adams continued. "So if you are wondering, ‘Hey Scott, do you have any good days’? Nope. Nope. Every day is a nightmare and evening is even worse."

"I do have the ability to kind of get up for this part of the day, but I am in pain, and I’m always in pain. And the pain moves around to different parts of my body," Adams also said. "I’ve been using a walker to walk for months now."

Hundreds of newspapers pulled Adams’ comic strip "Dilbert" in early 2023, after he made racially charged comments during the same show.

"If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people – according to this poll, not to me – that’s a hate group," Adams said in a past episode of "Coffee with Scott Adams," referring to a Rasmussen poll. "That’s a hate group, and I don’t want anything to do with them."

The "Dilbert" comic strip was named after its title character struggling to make it up the corporate ladder and often poked fun at office culture with satirical humor and social commentary.

Adams began writing and illustrating the comic in 1989 before launching a newer version, called "Dilbert Reborn."

