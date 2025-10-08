Expand / Collapse search
DHS trolls Zach Bryan by using his past hit for recruitment after he teased song condemning ICE raids

Viral video shows armored officers arresting masked protesters and taking people away in handcuffs

By Alexander Hall Fox News
After country singer Zach Bryan teased a new song condemning ICE raids, the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] responded by using one of his past hits in a recruitment video.

Bryan previewed a new song, "Bad News," in an Instagram post that quickly went viral. The song includes lyrics lamenting "the fading of the red, white and blue," and that "ICE is gonna come bust down your door."

John Rich, a fellow country music star famous for the smash-hit "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" was one of many who derided the song, joking that "Nashville is full of guys like this." Others on social media argued this was Bryan’s "Bud Light moment," comparing it to when numerous conservative consumers fled from the brand after it associated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR ZACH BRYAN ARRESTED IN RURAL OKLAHOMA

ice agents

After musician Zach Bryan condemned ICE in a song, the DHS retorted by using one of his hits for a recruitment video. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

But the official DHS account on X shared an especially barbed retort, writing, "We’re having an All Night Revival" and using Bryan’s song "Revival" to make a recruitment video showing armored law enforcement mobilizing and cracking down on masked rioters, taking people away in handcuffs.

The excerpt of the song used in the music video featured the lyrics, "Lord, forgive us, my boys and me. We're havin' an all-night revival, someone call the women and someone steal the Bible. For the sake of my survival, baptize me in a bottle of Beam, put Johnny on the vinyl."

ZACH BRYAN TELLS COPS HE'S A ‘FAMOUS MUSICIAN’ IN NEW BODYCAM FOOTAGE AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR SPEEDING

Zach Bryan performing during his tour

Zach Bryan has been criticized for his liberal commentary. (Keith Griner/Getty Images)

The recruitment video drew massive reaction from supporters of ICE and condemnation from left-wing accounts on the X platform. 

In a tweet that followed, the DHS account shared a link to a Washington Examiner article asking, "Will Zach Bryan write a song about murdered women Laken Riley and Rachel Morin?" In the article, editor and commentary writer Christopher Tremoglie asked, "How many innocent people must be murdered by illegal immigrants before country singer Zach Bryan writes a song about them?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Bryan's management but did not receive an immediate response.

Protests at ICE facility in New Jersey

Federal agents stand guard during a protest against federal immigration enforcement raids at ICE's Delaney Hall Detention Facility on June 13, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

