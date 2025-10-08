DHS trolls Zach Bryan by using his past hit for recruitment after he teased song condemning ICE raids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After country singer Zach Bryan teased a new song condemning ICE raids, the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] responded by using one of his past hits in a recruitment video.

Bryan previewed a new song, "Bad News," in an Instagram post that quickly went viral. The song includes lyrics lamenting "the fading of the red, white and blue," and that "ICE is gonna come bust down your door."

John Rich, a fellow country music star famous for the smash-hit "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" was one of many who derided the song, joking that "Nashville is full of guys like this." Others on social media argued this was Bryan’s "Bud Light moment," comparing it to when numerous conservative consumers fled from the brand after it associated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

But the official DHS account on X shared an especially barbed retort, writing, "We’re having an All Night Revival" and using Bryan’s song "Revival" to make a recruitment video showing armored law enforcement mobilizing and cracking down on masked rioters, taking people away in handcuffs.

The excerpt of the song used in the music video featured the lyrics, "Lord, forgive us, my boys and me. We're havin' an all-night revival, someone call the women and someone steal the Bible. For the sake of my survival, baptize me in a bottle of Beam, put Johnny on the vinyl."

The recruitment video drew massive reaction from supporters of ICE and condemnation from left-wing accounts on the X platform.

In a tweet that followed, the DHS account shared a link to a Washington Examiner article asking, "Will Zach Bryan write a song about murdered women Laken Riley and Rachel Morin?" In the article, editor and commentary writer Christopher Tremoglie asked, "How many innocent people must be murdered by illegal immigrants before country singer Zach Bryan writes a song about them?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Bryan's management but did not receive an immediate response.

