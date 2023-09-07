Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country

Country music star Zach Bryan arrested in rural Oklahoma

The 27-year-old country music star is from Oklahoma

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Popular country music star Zach Bryan was arrested on Thursday in rural Oklahoma, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

The 27-year-old artist was booked into the Craig County Jail in Vinita, Oklahoma, on an obstruction of investigation charge.

It is currently unclear what led to his arrest. A rep for Bryan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Zach Bryan booking photo

County music singer Zach Bryan was arrested and booked into the Craig County Jail. (CRAIG COUNTY JAIL)

DANNY MASTERSON FOUND GUILTY IN RAPE RETRIAL

Bryan wrote a lengthy apology explaining the incident in a social media post on Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

The rising star said an "incident" with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol earlier Thursday caused his emotions to get "the best of [him]."

After admitting to his mistake, Bryan reiterated he supports law enforcement "as much as anyone can."

PAMELA ANDERSON, 56, LAUGHS AT HER AGING APPEARANCE: ‘WHAT’S HAPPENING TO ME?'

The "Heading South" singer said that the interaction with law enforcement was unlike him and he was "just frustrated in the moment."

He finished his statement saying that he's "just trying the best I can."

Zach Bryan at the ACMS

Zach Bryan recently won the Academy of Country Music Award for "New Male Artist Of The Year." (Getty Images)

"Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys, and I am truly sorry to the officers," Bryan concluded.

Prior to his arrest Thursday, Bryan posted a photo of a dog in his passenger seat with the caption, "On the road again, gonna go see the birds win."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oologah, Oklahoma, native recently won the Academy of Country Music Award for "New Male Artist Of The Year."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.

Trending