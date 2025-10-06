Expand / Collapse search
Country star Zach Bryan teases new song 'Bad News' condemning ICE raids, 'fading' of the red, white and blue

Fellow country singer John Rich quipped of Bryan's song, 'Nashville is full of guys like this'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Country star Zach Bryan has previewed a new song "Bad News" that is going viral online for lamenting the policies and general spirit of America under President Donald Trump. 

In an Instagram post captioned, "the fading of the red, white, and blue," the country star shared a brief preview of his upcoming song.

The song includes lyrics such as, "My friends are all degenerates, but they’re all I got, the generational story of dropping the plot. I heard the cops came, Cocky motherf-----s, ain’t they?" and, "And ICE is gonna come bust down your door, try to build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone, Kids are all scared and all alone."

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR ZACH BRYAN ARRESTED IN RURAL OKLAHOMA

Zach Bryan performing during his tour

Country music star Zach Bryan has a history of liberal commentary. (Keith Griner/Getty Images)

The song continues, "The bar stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling, the middle fingers rising, and it won’t stop showing. Got some bad news. The fading of the red, white, and blue."

Fellow country music star John Rich replied to the news of the upcoming song with a tweet quipping, "Nashville is full of guys like this."

Many commentators on the X platform also suggested that this could be Bryan's "Bud Light" moment, comparing it to when numerous conservative consumers fled from the brand after it associated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

ZACH BRYAN TELLS COPS HE'S A ‘FAMOUS MUSICIAN’ IN NEW BODYCAM FOOTAGE AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR SPEEDING

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan has been at odds with law enforcement in the past. (Craig County Jail)

Bryan, who has a history of being at odds with law enforcement, is known for his liberal commentary. 

He has reportedly condemned officers as "out of control" and as a bunch of "middle-aged White dudes arresting people."

When another country singer had condemned Bud Light, Bryan got involved in that controversy as well, declaring in a now-deleted tweet, "I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be [sic] it’s a great day to be alive I thought."

ICE-agents-at-home-chicago

ICE agents have faced backlash from liberal citizens and celebrities for carrying out the Trump administration's border enforcement agenda. (Christopher Dilts/Getty Images)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

