ENTERTAINMENT

Zach Bryan tells cops he’s a ‘famous musician’ in new bodycam footage after being stopped for speeding

Country singer Zach Bryan was stopped for speeding in Verdigris, Oklahoma, three days before his arrest in Craig County

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Zach Bryan tells police officer he cannot give his address due to his celebrity status in new bodycam footage.

Zach Bryan appears uncooperative with an officer during a traffic stop in newly released police bodycam footage.

The country music singer was stopped in Verdigris, Oklahoma, Sept. 4 for allegedly speeding, just three days before his arrest during a separate traffic stop in Craig County.

In police bodycam video from the Sept. 4 traffic stop, Bryan did not want to give an officer his address because he's a "famous musician."

"I'm not really comfortable sharing that," Bryan told the officer when asked for his address.

Zach Bryan plays guitar on stage

Zach Bryan appeared uncooperative with police in new bodycam footage. (Getty Images)

The officer asked him a second time, and Bryan still didn't cooperate. 

"I don't think it's anyone's business where I live," Bryan says. "I'm a famous musician, and I don't want anyone knowing where I live."

Bryan was then handcuffed, and the country singer asked to be released or taken to jail.

A photo of Zach Bryan performing

Zach Bryan told a Verdigris Police officer he couldn't give his address because he's a "famous musician." (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

The officer let him go after giving him a speeding ticket. Per the bodycam footage, Bryan was driving 68 mph in a 50 mph zone.

"Normally, people don't refuse their information," the officer told Bryan. "When they start refusing information, I don't recognize you from Adam. I'm out here on a dark roadway, OK?"

Following Bryan's incident in Verdigris, he was arrested in Craig County Sept. 7 and again appeared uncooperative with police.

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan was released with a speeding ticket in Verdigris, Okla., but arrested three days later in Craig County. (Michael Hickey)

Dashcam video from the Sept. 7 traffic stop shows the country music singer arguing with an officer after Bryan's security guard was pulled over for speeding.

In the video obtained by Fox News Digital, Bryan is seen emerging from his own vehicle and approaching his security guard's white SUV that was pulled over by police.

Bryan was instructed to return to his vehicle or he would be arrested.

Zach Bryan mug shot

County music singer Zach Bryan was arrested and booked at the Craig County Jail. (Craig County Jail)

"You either get back in your truck or go to jail, I don't care," the officer said. Bryan replied, "I'll go to jail, let's do it."

Bryan was handcuffed and placed in the front seat of the officer's cruiser. According to the dashcam video and a police report obtained by Fox News Digital, Bryan repeatedly complained about the tightness of the handcuffs.

In the video, Bryan tells the arresting officer if he doesn't let him out of the handcuffs, "it's going to be a mistake."

Zach Bryan at the ACMS

Bryan was driving 68 mph in a 50 mph zone when he was pulled over for speeding, according to police. (Getty Images)

The country music star is heard on the video saying, "F---ing cops are out of hand, truly." 

Bryan told the officer he knows several Oklahoma police officers and has even invited "40" of them to his recent shows.

After the arresting officer finished writing up his traffic citation, he inspected Bryan's handcuffs and noted they didn't appear tight, but he adjusted them for the musician's comfort, according to the police report.

Bryan was then taken to jail on an obstruction of investigation charge and released not long after. After his release, Bryan took to X, formerly Twitter, to clarify what happened.

Zach Bryan onstage playing guitar

Zach Bryan issued an apology following his release from Craig County Jail. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," his social media statement began. 

"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

