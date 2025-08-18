Detroiters largely stand by Biden over Trump when comparing presidencies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit residents spoke with Fox News Digital this month about whether President Donald Trump or former President Joe Biden provided them a better life, and the results skewed toward the latter.

Not too far from Pontiac, Fox News Digital spoke with voters in the heart of downtown Detroit, the seat of deep-blue Wayne County that went heavily for Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and 2024.

Jayla, a graphic design intern currently in college, said that her life was better under Biden, who won Michigan narrowly in 2020 en route to ousting Trump from the White House.

"Biden, especially with being a Type 1 Diabetic. I think his medical plans have kind of served me for better, whereas on the other side, I've kind of been actually going through it as a college student," Jayla said.

"Of course, Trump!" Ronald, a native of Detroit suburb Livonia, told Fox News Digital.

"Just take a look at the economy. I don't want to go into the rest because you don't want to be canceled," Ronald said.

"I would say Biden," said Joseph, a Detroit native and quality management professional. "Although people like to bring up the fact that things are so inflated, it also is due to the nature where we are currently as a society."

Mary, an educator, was accompanying Joseph while walking through downtown Detroit. She said that her life was better under Biden because her student loans were forgiven.

"I had like six figures of student loans. So that definitely was a big help for me financially," Mary said.

Josie, a Detroit native and social worker, raised concerns about Trump's changes to Medicaid through The One Big Beautiful Bill Act he signed into law last month.

"Biden, with the cuts that are happening to Medicaid and all of that stuff, it's making my work hard. It's impacting our community negatively, and a lot of people are going to need increased resources and all that, and we're having trouble finding even anybody, any social workers to do a job because there's no money," Josie said.

PJ, a clothing maker, said that his life was better under Biden.

"Biden by far. I'm not a fan of either of them. I have to go with Biden," PJ said.

"A lot of these politicians, they don't really care about us, so it's kind of like, it's the same thing under different people," he added.

Trump improved significantly on his showing in Wayne County in 2024 from four years earlier, as he captured Michigan and won the presidency over Harris. While he still lost the county by nearly 29 points, it was a far better showing than the 38-point defeat he took there in 2020, and he was able to more than make up the ground needed in the rest of the state.