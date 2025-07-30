Trump to unveil new MAHA initiatives at 'Make Health Tech Great Again' White House event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is poised to unveil new details on Wednesday surrounding the Trump administration’s efforts to advance healthcare technology and partnerships with private-sector technology companies.

The "Make Health Tech Great Again" event is expected to provide more details on how the administration is advancing a "next-generation digital health ecosystem," after securing partnerships with companies including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, and OpenAI to better share information between patient and providers within Medicare and Medicaid services.

"For decades, bureaucrats and entrenched interests buried health data and blocked patients from taking control of their health," Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement Wednesday ahead of the event. "That ends today. We’re tearing down digital walls, returning power to patients, and rebuilding a health system that serves the people. This is how we begin to Make America Healthy Again."

The Trump administration is partnering with more than 60 companies to bolster how health information is shared electronically, including through the use of apps, and beef up the interoperability of health information networks, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The apps aim to address issues including diabetes and obesity management, and provide beneficiaries with AI assistants to walk through symptoms, provide care options, and assist with scheduling appointments. Other functions that the technology aims to solve are providing digital check-ins to streamline services and cut down on paper intake forms.

The White House event is a follow-up to the request for information notice that the CMS posted in May requesting information from stakeholders on ways to beef up health technology interoperability.

Other technological advances on the health front include plans for CMS to launch an app library on Medicare.gov to best direct beneficiaries to the right digital health tools, according to CMS.

"We have the tools and information available now to empower patients to improve their outcomes and their healthcare experience," CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a statement Wednesday.

"For too long, patients in this country have been burdened with a healthcare system that has not kept pace with the disruptive innovations that have transformed nearly every other sector of our economy," Oz said. "With the commitments made by these entrepreneurial companies today, we stand ready for a paradigm shift in the U.S. healthcare system for the benefit of patients and providers."