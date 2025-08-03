Dr. Oz touts investment in Medicaid: 'I'm trying to save this beautiful program'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz says the Trump administration plans to invest more than $200 billion "more dollars" into Medicaid following the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

"I'm trying to save this beautiful program, this noble effort, to help folks, giving them a hand up," Oz told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"And as you probably gather, if Medicaid isn't able to take care of the people for whom it was designed, the young children, the dawn of their life, those who are twilight of their lives, the seniors, and those who were disabled living in the shadows, as Hubert Humphrey said, then we're not satisfying the fundamental obligation of a moral government," he continued.

Oz, the 17th administrator for CMS, said the government wants "an appropriate return" on the Medicaid investment. He addressed the difference in drug costs between the U.S. and Europe, adding that work is being done by the administration in an attempt to bring drug prices down.

TRUMP TO UNVEIL NEW MAHA INITIATIVES AT 'MAKE HEALTH TECH GREAT AGAIN' WHITE HOUSE EVENT

Last week, the Trump administration announced it is launching a new program that will allow Americans to share personal health data and medical records across health systems and apps run by private tech companies, promising that this will make it easier to access health records and monitor wellness.

CMS will be in charge of maintaining the system, and officials have said patients will need to opt in for the sharing of their medical records and data, which will be kept secure.

TOP TRUMP HEALTH OFFICIAL SLAMS DEMOCRATS FOR 'MISLEADING' CLAIMS ABOUT MEDICAID REFORM

Those officials said patients will benefit from a system that lets them quickly call up their own records without the hallmark difficulties, such as requiring the use of fax machines to share documents, that have prevented them from doing so in the past.

"We're going to have remarkable advances in how consumers can use their own records," Oz said during the White House event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CMS already has troves of information on more than 140 million Americans who enroll in Medicare and Medicaid. Earlier this month, the federal agency agreed to hand over its massive database, including home addresses, to deportation officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.