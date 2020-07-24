Detroit police chief says he would welcome federal help if protests turn violent: 'Lot of partisan politics'

Detroit Police Chief James Craig explained on Friday why he would allow President Trump to deploy federal agents in the Motor City if protests turn violent.

"I think there has been a lot of partisan politics involved. We don't have what is going on in Portland or Seattle. I understand that." Craig told “Fox & Friends,” noting the police department has managed protests for nine weeks so far.

“What we do have and what we entered into with this administration in late December, I stood with Attorney General Barr and all the heads of the DOJ and welcomed in what was called then 'Relentless Pursuit.' What’s going on now is just an enhancement to what we’re already doing,” Craig said.

“The uptick in violence is not unique or isolated to Detroit, but, we’re seeing it in all of the major cities, Chicago, Los Angeles, and so this is an opportunity to really address what’s going on and what’s eerily going on,” Craig said.

OPERATION LEGEND: IS IT CONSTITUTIONAL?

Craig's comments come a day after President Trump vowed to deploy federal troops to several U.S. cities -- including Detroit -- to combat rising crime.

The "surge" of agents to struggling American cities is part of Operation Legend -- named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment late last month -- and comes as federal law enforcement officers have already descended on Portland, Ore., and Kansas City, Mo.

Craig blasted the bail reform policy and the early release of prisoners due to COVID-19.

“Bail reform, that’s not turning out so well. My colleagues in other cities are talking about it,” Craig said.

“They are reintroducing very violent suspects into our neighborhoods, so, there is no surprise that we’re having this level of violence," said Craig.