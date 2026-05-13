Detransitioner Chloe Cole cancels UW speech after alleged Antifa threats

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Detransitioner Chloe Cole announced Tuesday she is canceling a scheduled University of Washington speech after citing alleged threats from Antifa.

"Antifa has assembled a local militia, in their own words, to shut down this event," Cole said in a Tuesday video announcement .

"Their actions, their explicit threats on my life, have raised this event to national attention, a level of attention our security team and our PD are frankly unprepared for," she added.

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Cole, a detransitioner who went through the process of transitioning from female to male between the ages of 12 and 16, was set to speak Wednesday at the University of Washington in Kane 210 as part of TPUSA’s "Pick Up the Mic" initiative.

At the age of 15, Cole underwent hormones and a double mastectomy.

In a post on Instagram, UW Divest News, a pro-Palestinian group, urged students to protest the Turning Point USA chapter event with Cole, calling her a "transphobic right-wing grifter."

The post instructed protesters to "bring flags, drums, or anything to make some noise! Email UW admin to cancel the event and ban Turning Point USA from campus! WE WILL NOT TOLERATE HATE GROUPS ON CAMPUS! WE LOVE OUR TRANS SIBLINGS! 🏳️‍⚧️ FREE PALESTINE! 🇵🇸"

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In her video announcement, Cole said she was taking the alleged threats more seriously since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA , was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University for TPUSA’s American Comeback Tour.

"Before Charlie Kirk's assassination, I think I would have been less careful," Cole said. "But the times have changed and speaking on a university campus in 2026 can come with deadly consequences. We are postponing this event because of this reality."

Cole continued, "But there is a difference between being brave and being stupid. This is not a win for Antifa because truth will always win. Christ will always prevail. God created each and every single one of us in his image, and there are only two sexes. That is the exact message I was going to take to University of Washington tomorrow. I will be back. Not just at UW, but to many campuses across the country. Because once conversations stop, that is when the violence begins."

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In a Wednesday post , UW Divest News celebrated Cole’s cancellation, writing, "Turning Point USA bends to student power by cancelling their event with a transphobic agitator tomorrow. Join us tomorrow at 6 p.m. outside of Kane Hall to celebrate this win and make sure they know not to return."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Andrew Kolvet, TPUSA spokesperson, said, "We’re incredibly proud of our student leaders, the local chapter, and Chloe, all of whom did everything in their power to push forward with the event, and when it became clear they could not do so safely, committed immediately to rescheduling."

Kolvet added, "There’s been a lot of debate in the media about whether political violence is in fact a 'both sides' issue, and yet TPUSA continues to face violence and threats of violence from the radical left when we attempt to peacefully assemble and debate ideas. Words are not violence. The truth is not violence. Violence is violence, and right now the vast majority of it in this country is coming from a militant cadre of Antifa, Transtifa, and Pro-Palestine aligned groups who have completely abandoned the American ideals of open debate and dialogue and have turned instead to violent extremism."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the University of Washington said that "the national TPUSA organization made the decision to cancel the event that was scheduled for today. You would have to ask them why they made that decision."



The spokesperson added that, "UW develops security plans for permitted events on a case-by-case basis, including the TPUSA event featuring Nick Freitas just last week that was held without incident or interruption, and was planning accordingly for the event that had been scheduled for today."

Fox News Digital reached out to UW Divest News for comment.

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