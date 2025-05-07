Riley Gaines says 'literal human feces' thrown in protest of Turning Point USA at University of Washington

People protesting a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event at the University of Washington in Seattle on Tuesday allegedly threw "literal human feces" at students checking in to hear a speech advocating against biological men competing in women's sports.

The event, titled "The Fight is Far From Over," took place Tuesday evening in the university's Ethnic Cultural Theater and was led by Riley Gaines and Olivia Krolczyk. It was a public event open to anyone with a valid photo ID.

Gaines initially wrote on X that protesters at UW were chanting "God is trans" before updating her post with, "the protestors(sic) just threw *feces* at the @TPUSA students at check in. Literal human feces."

Local media outlets reported that approximately 150 people were near the building protesting the speech. Many could be seen in social media videos waving transgender flags and holding signs – some vulgar – expressing opposition to Gaines and Krolczyk.

Other videos posted on social media by Frontlines, a media outlet powered by TPUSA, showed protesters in all black with their faces covered following event attendees to their cars, calling some "transphobes" and "scum of the earth" and suggesting that they kill themselves.

Some event attendees could be seen escorted by police as the agitators followed them for minutes while verbally harassing them.

"I hope you drop dead behind the wheel. F--- you!" one agitator yelled in the parking lot, among other similar sentiments.

Krolcyzk, an ambassador for the Riley Gaines Center at the Learning Institute and a self-described "free speech advocate and defender of women's sports/spaces," attempted to speak at the university in January, but was met with heavy opposition.

The event was ultimately shut down after she said protests turned "absolutely violent."

"As soon as I arrived on campus, I was immediately met with confrontation. I had signs and flyers everywhere across campus telling me to leave, rallying people for the protest. It was insane – you couldn’t walk 10 feet without seeing them," Krolczyk told OutKick's Charly Arnolt at the time.

She continued: "However, it went from 0 to 100 in five minutes. It turned absolutely violent when Antifa showed up. We ended up having about 200 protesters."

The protests on Tuesday come one day after 30 anti-Israel protesters were arrested and charged in connection with occupying an engineering building on campus for hours.

The group was demanding that UW divest from aerospace and defense manufacturer Boeing, which has a long history with the university.

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Washington for comment.