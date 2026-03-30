Detransitioner Chloe Cole accuses media of ‘trying to suppress’ coverage of transgender shooters

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Detransitioner Chloe Cole said during a recent appearance on "The Adam Carolla Show" that mainstream media outlets are "trying to suppress" coverage of transgender individuals in violent incidents, arguing the issue is tied to broader mental health concerns.

"A lot of the mainstream media is trying to suppress those incidents of these, these transgender shooters and not make the obvious connection between their mental health issues leading to their transition and then the tragedy that unfolds," Cole said.

The discussion began with host Adam Carolla questioning the psychological effects of hormone treatments and pharmaceuticals.

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"It would stand to reason to me that if you're undergoing all this hormonal therapy … your brain's got to be just sort of all over the road," Carolla said, asking whether that could make violent behavior "much more plausible."

Cole then referenced her own experience with transition-related treatments, saying the medications left her feeling disoriented and altered her sense of reality.

"Having been on these drugs myself, I know just how disorienting it is … being told that this is going to make you happy and then it just distorting you further and further," she said.

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Cole said the public conversation often swings to extremes, with some avoiding the topic altogether while others reduce complex cases to a single explanation without examining broader factors or context.

"There’s people who of course are just immediately dismissing them as, ‘Oh, they’re just – they're crazy, and they just have mental illness,’" Cole said.

Cole argued that deeper mental health issues are often left unresolved, with medical professionals and cultural pressures reinforcing transition rather than addressing root causes, calling it a broader institutional breakdown.

"The bigger picture is that there is a systemic failure on the part of these individuals to be able to figure out their real problems, and then the doctors worsening that," she said.

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Cole also addressed the role of media narratives shaping the broader conversation surrounding transgender violence.

"The mainstream media, by choosing to uphold the ideology rather than question it and its role in these violent incidents, is continuing that," Cole said. "If we want to move forward, if we want to prevent violence, we all have to come together. No matter where we stand on this issue, or politically, we have to have an honest, open discussion about this and face the real problems behind these increasing incidents of transgender violence."

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Carolla agreed with Cole's sentiment, emphasizing the need for the public to have an open dialogue about the topic.

"A good note to go out on — an open dialogue," Carolla said.