DeSantis shuts down Florida school's 'Drag & Donuts' event featuring drag queen 'Momma' Ashley Rose: report

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly helped cancel a local school’s "Drag & Donuts" event after the state's department of education expressed concern over the event.

The event, originally scheduled to take place at Boone High School in Orlando, Florida, was set to feature drag queen "Momma" Ashley Rose," according to a flyer from the school’s Queer and Ally Alliance Club.

The Rose Dynasty Foundation holds a "family friendly, charity based drag queen pageant" called the "Miss Rose Dynasty" annually, according to the organization's website.

Ashley Rose’s foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The "Drag & Donuts" event with Rose was canceled after a call from the DeSantis administration, according to a report from Florida’s Voice.

"As a result of a call from the Florida Department of Education today, the event has been canceled. The Department questioned whether the event was age and developmentally appropriate and indicated any administrator, teacher, or staff member in attendance may be investigated and jeopardize their professional license," the statement said, per Florida’s Voice.

The Florida Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report also included a statement from the school district.

"The event Donuts & Drag was not a drag show, but an opportunity for the students to hear a positive message of acceptance and love," said a statement from the district.

DeSantis has been criticized for battling woke gender ideology after he signed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill into law in March.

The law, which has notably been termed the " Don’t say gay bill " by critics, prevents school employees or third parties from giving classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" for students anywhere from kindergarten through the third grade.

More recently, journalist Judd Legum accused DeSantis of persecuting drag queens in a viral tweet thread Monday.

DeSantis, Legum wrote, "has declared war on drag shows. He is pushing to shut down venues that host drag shows, claiming they are endangering kids," Legum added.

Legum claimed that the DeSantis administration sent undercover officers to "A Drag Queen Christmas."

The officers concluded that while some of the outfits were "provocative" and included "bikinis and short shorts," the agents "did not witness any lewd acts."

Orange County Public Schools and Boone High School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.