DeSantis strips luxurious Florida hotel's liquor license after hosting 'lewd' drag show with children present

The DeSantis administration stripped a major Miami hotel of its liquor license after hosting a Christmas-themed drag queen show in December with children present despite warnings.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation warned the Hyatt Regency Miami against hosting a "sexually explicit show with children present," but the hotel did anyway, according to a statement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's office.

"Therefore, the Department is revoking the venue’s license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages," the statement adds. "Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law. Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida."

During the event, performers showed their prosthetic breasts and genitals, rubbed their prosthetic female breasts on the faces and mouths of audience members, intentionally exposed their rears, were "simulating masturbation," and had "graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion," according to a complaint the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed.

"A Drag Queen Christmas," took place in late December and was initially promoted by the hotel with Christmas-themed materials that did not warn of sexually explicit content and included the words "all ages welcome," according the complaint.

After the venue was warned against having children at the event, promotional materials were updated to include a disclaimer that the show was "recommended for audiences 18+," but the admission policies still allowed for children to attend if accompanied by an adult, the complaint states.

"As a result, minors attended and were knowingly admitted," the complaint states. "During the Show and in the presence of persons less than 16 years of age, performers appeared on stage wearing sexually suggestive clothing and prosthetic female genitalia."

The department added that on the screens behind the performers, videos were displayed of "exposed female breasts with less than a fully opaque covering, portrayals of simulated masturbation, and other sexually explicit content."

"[P]erverted versions of popular children’s Christmas songs" were also played at the event including an adaption of "All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth," the complaint states. The song contained a "portrayal of oral fellatio" and the lyric "I’ll sit on his lap, he can put his milk and cookies all between my gap."

During the remixed song "Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer," attendees heard the lyrics "You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen Vomit and Stupid and Dildo and D***s-in…" and "Then one soggy Christmas Eve Santa came to say ‘Screwdolph with your nipples so bright won’t you guide my sleigh tonight," according to the Florida department.

The complaint accused the hotel of violating Florida statute.

"Exposing genitals in a lewd or lascivious manner and simulated sexual activity are inconsistent with the prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for children under the age of 16," the complaint states, adding that the hotel violated the statue by allowing the performance.

According to the promotional materials for the event included in the complaint, "A Drag Queen Christmas" had been hosted for the last seven years.

The show, which went on a national tour, also came to an Orlando venue on Dec. 28, where protesters both in support and against gathered outside.

The Hyatt Regency Miami did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

