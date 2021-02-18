DeSantis: 'Media doesn't want to talk about' negative effects of coronavirus lockdowns

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., said Thursday the negative effects of lockdowns will be a lasting legacy of coronavirus policies, but "the media doesn't want to talk about it."

On "Fox & Friends," DeSantis reacted to an MSNBC clip of White House adviser Andy Slavitt who was unable to explain why California's coronavirus hospitalization rates were similar to Florida's, despite the former having been forced into numerous lockdowns under Gov. Gavin Newsom, D..

"The lockdowns don't work," DeSantis said.

California has emerged as one of the strictest states in the nation, with Newsom shutting down businesses and schools. His administration said it was implementing these measures based on counties’ ICU capacity.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has taken an entirely different approach. Though he took similar measures to Newsom early on in the pandemic, he eventually lifted statewide restrictions on the economy and prohibited law enforcement from fining people.

Florida is 26th out of 50 in the per capita COVID-19 mortality rate, in spite of its significant elderly population. DeSantis has been steadfast in keeping businesses and schools open in the face of media criticism and shifting federal coronavirus guidelines..

"Our schools are open. Every parent can send their kid to school," he said. "Our businesses are open. People are able to go work and provide for their families, and I think we've been able to avoid a lot of the destruction of these lockdowns. If you look the mortality for 2020, yes, COVID was a big part of the increase in mortality. There are lockdown deaths in some of these states, and a lot of the media doesn't want to talk about it, but that is going to be a lasting negative legacy from all this."

Coronavirus lockdowns have shown to be stressful and even dangerous for students forced into isolated learning. Las Vegas schools pushed to get students back quickly last month after an increase in suicides in the district.

DeSantis also reflected on radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who praised DeSantis in his final show on Feb. 2. Limbaugh died from lung cancer complications on Wednesday at age 70.

"He obviously was a legend in his field, really incomparable," DeSantis said. "He had me on when he was running for governor and I was getting the tar kicked out of me every day ... I was honored to appear on his show a couple times. We are going to miss him dearly."

