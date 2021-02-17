CNN goes weeks without any on-air coverage of John Weaver, Lincoln Project scandals

One of the biggest ongoing political scandals in America has gotten no coverage on one of the country's most-watched news networks.

CNN has made no mention of the turmoil facing The Lincoln Project after The New York Times published a bombshell report Jan. 31 about the 21 young men who came forward with sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver.

According to Grabien transcript results, Weaver's name has been mentioned zero times on CNN's air since the story broke.

CNN did, however, have plenty of opportunities to address the controversy with Weaver's former associates and colleagues. Anderson Cooper, notably, invited Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway on his show twice and co-founder Rick Wilson once since the Weaver allegations came to light. On all three occasions, Cooper completely avoided the controversy.

THE LINCOLN PROJECT'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL: A TIMELINE

Additionally, CNN has hosted Weaver's former boss, former Ohio Gov. and network political analyst John Kasich, at least eight times for interviews and panel discussions during the same time period. Hosts Wolf Blitzer, Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and Erin Burnett all chose to skip the subject.

A representative for Kasich previously told Fox News that the Republican governor "never had any knowledge" of Weaver's behavior when he worked on Kashich's 2016 presidential campaign.

LINCOLN PROJECT FOUNDERS ALLEGEDLY KNEW ABOUT CLAIMS AGAINST WEAVER AS EARLY AS MARCH 2020: REPORT

It appears that CNN's only mention of the Weaver scandal is in a single article published on its website on Feb. 12, nearly two weeks after the story broke.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Other news networks are also guilty of providing little to no coverage of The Lincoln Project scandal.

MSNBC has mentioned it a handful of times, most notably on Feb. 1 when "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski confronted Conway about Weaver. Conway claimed he did not know Weaver well and was unaware of the allegations. ABC News made a single mention of the scandal on Jan. 31 during the Sunday edition of "World News Tonight", according to Grabien transcripts.

LAWYERS AT FIRM LINCOLN PROJECT HIRED TO CONDUCT WEAVER PROBE DONATED TO GROUP DURING 2020 ELECTION CYCLE

Like CNN, NBC and CBS have also completely avoided the subject during their morning, evening, and Sunday news programs, though both organizations did mention the scandal on their little-watched online streaming networks.

Since the Times published its bombshell report, there have been several major developments. Weaver's alleged victims reportedly include multiple Lincoln Project employees as well as multiple minors. Reports have indicated that leaders at the anti-Trump group were made aware of the Weaver allegations as early as March 2020, which contradicts their public statements.

Several members of the Lincoln Project have resigned amid the fallout, including co-founders Steve Schmidt and Jennifer Horn.

The Lincoln Project may have landed itself into legal trouble after it published Horn's private Twitter messages with a reporter, something Conway warned could have been in violation of federal law.

Reports have also shed light on the Lincoln Project's shady finances amid allegations that its founders were funneling the millions of dollars it raised to their own firms. The Lincoln Project is no longer accepting donations on its website.

Even the law firm Paul Hastings, which the Lincoln Project retained to conduct an investigation into the Weaver claims, is raising eyebrows after it was revealed that several lawyers from the firm donated thousands of dollars to the group during the 2020 election cycle.

Former Lincoln Project members, including Conway, have called on the organization to shut down amid the turmoil.

The Lincoln Project has not responded to multiple requests for comment from Fox News.