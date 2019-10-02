Democrats spearheading impeachment inquiry have a vendetta against President Trump, Sen. Rick Scott says

House Democrats spearheading the impeachment inquiry have a vendetta against President Trump, Sen. Rick Scott said Wednesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, Scott, a Florida Republican, complained that Democrats had never been happy since the results of the 2016 presidential election.

"They've just got a vendetta against Trump," Scott said. "This has been going on for almost three years. They had the election in 2016 -- the results -- and they're trying to change the election in 2020."

Scott continued: "We saw the transcripts, we saw... what the whistleblower put out. I don't see what they're talking about, but I know they're going to go down this path. So, it's frustrating. We have a lot of things to do."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff held a joint news conference on Wednesday where they blasted the president for his comments decrying the Ukraine whistleblower.

Pelosi said that the president's statements were "dangerous," and Schiff called them a "blatant effort to intimidate witnesses" and an "incitement to violence."

"I still don't see what the crime is," Scott said exasperatedly. "If we're going to impeach somebody there ought to be something that they did wrong."

The president responded to the barbs by Pelosi and Schiff on two fronts -- first via Twitter, and later in the Oval Office prior to his meeting with the president of Finland.

"It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment," the president wrote on Twitter.

"The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country," he tweeted, "not wasting everyone's time and energy on [BULLS---], which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you'll need it!"

Democratic committee leaders announced they plan to subpoena the White House for documents related to any efforts to pressure Ukraine to probe former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The Democrats are trying to railroad everybody through this," Scott said. "They've got to make news to try to hurt the president; that's all they're doing.

"I've been in DC now for nine months," the senator told Hemmer and Smith. "The Democrats just hate Donald Trump and they don't like what happened in 2016. And, they are working hard to make sure he doesn't win in 2020. That's all this is."