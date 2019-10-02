House Democrats to subpoena White House for documents on Ukraine

House Democratic leaders announced Wednesday they plan to subpoena the White House for documents related to any efforts to pressure Ukraine to probe Joe Biden.

“The White House’s flagrant disregard of multiple voluntary requests for documents—combined with stark and urgent warnings from the Inspector General about the gravity of these allegations—have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena,” a memo prepared by Democratic investigators reads.

Lawmakers are seeking documents "memorializing communications between President Trump and the leader of any other foreign country" that relate to Trump's efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president.



Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

