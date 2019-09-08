Mollie Hemingway calls out CNN, hits media's 'unbelievable' coverage of Trump's 'Sharpie-gate'

Following President Trump's claim that Alabama could have been affected by Hurricane Dorian, The Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway said on "Media Buzz" Sunday that the media's nonstop coverage of the event was uncalled for -- and she specifically called out CNN.

"As people die, CNN and other media outlets are focusing on what, exactly?" she asked. "You almost get the feeling that the media decided at the beginning of the week, they were going to make Trump's handling of the hurricane a major story."

She continued, "You shouldn’t have just an oppositional stance as your approach, but you need to have better news judgment than they showed."

Trump faced media backlash after he was said to have taken a marker and drawn a possible path of the storm that would have affected Alabama. Members of the media proceeded to mock Trump and claimed he was making false statements to the American public.

Trump responded on Twitter and kept the issue alive by claiming he had been correct, before blaming the uproar on media bias.

"[Dorian] turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!" Trump tweeted on Thursday.

"Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit. The Fake News denies it!"

Hemingway said the media had no moral high ground when it came to letting things go, and accused them of devoting hours and hours to a story that wasn't worthy of coverage in the first place.

"It was unbelievable to watch this week, so much coverage devoted to 'Sharpie-gate,'" she said earlier in the interview. "They say that the president can’t let things go, and that’s absolutely true, but the media are in no position to say that, given how they handle this."

She continued, "This is such a minor point that even if you put the worst construction on it, it does not deserve seven days of coverage, 24 hours, hundreds of stories, front-page news."

CNN host Brian Stelter tweeted about the story on Sunday and claimed President Trump was purposely being untruthful when he made his remarks.

"The words we use and the frames we choose matter a lot. Here, I argue that the media's framing of Trump's Alabama errors actually let the president off easy. This wasn't 'Sharpie-gate,' it was 'lying about a hurricane-gate,'" he wrote.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.