Tomi Lahren to Pelosi: 'Don't lie,' Dems are 'full of glee' over impeachment

"The House is moving forward with rules to dictate what will happen if they decide to move forward to have another meeting about a meeting to investigate having an investigation. To put it simply, the witch hunt continues," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said.

Discussing the latest in the impeachment probe, Lahren slammed Democrats for moving forward with the investigation on Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts" after a resolution setting "ground rules" for the impeachment inquiry passed largely along party lines, 232-196, last week.

TRUMP WANTS REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS TO RELEASE THEIR OWN ACCOUNT OF IMPEACHMENT PROB

"So what does that mean exactly? That President Trump is getting impeached? No. But that’s what the Democrats want you to think," Lahren said on the vote.

"In actuality, this House vote was just a procedural vote to lay out the next phase of this never-ending impeachment inquiry. Blah blah blah blah — the beating of the dead horse continues as do the lies from the left," she added.

Lahren also took direct aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who voted in favor of the resolution despite a March interview where she said she opposed the opening of a partisan impeachment investigation because it would be "divisive" for the country.

WHISTLEBLOWER NOT WILLING TO TALK TO REPUBLICANS

"To be fair, things have changed since March," said Lahren. "The Democrats had to give up their first witch hunt, the 'Mueller Russia, Russia, Russia Investigation' when they found no collusion and no obstruction. They then moved on to the 'Whistleblower Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine' investigation — a.k.a. this latest witch hunt," Lahren said.

"Nancy, we can argue over whether it’s compelling or not, but we cannot argue over it being 'overwhelming bipartisan.' It’s not, as evidenced by [the] vote," Lahren added.

The first formal floor vote in relation to the impeachment probe announced a month ago by Speaker Pelosi followed a fierce debate in the chamber, where Republicans accused Democrats of launching a de facto "coup" against the president in a "pre-ordained" bid to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Discussing the vote on the House floor, Pelosi said it wasn't a "cause for any glee or comfort. This is something that is very solemn ... we had to gather so much information to take us to this next step."

"Nobody ... comes to Congress to impeach the president of the United States, unless his actions are jeopardizing our honoring our oath of office," she added, though Lahren doubted the sincerity in her words.

WH WITNESSES DEFY IMPEACHMENT DEPOSITION SUBPOENAS

"Two lies in one paragraph. Good work, Nancy. Be honest, this gives Democrats a lot of glee and a lot of comfort and yes, many members did come to Congress specifically to try to impeach the president," Lahren said.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., echoed Pelosi's remarks, calling it a "solemn day in the history of our country."

"A solemn day in history, Adam?" Lahren asked. "Going after this president is the only freakin’ thing you’ve done in Congress in the last three years... all you and your pals have wanted was to delegitimize our president and those who voted for him."

"Y’all started raising the pitch forks on November 9th, 2016 for crying out loud," she continued.

Lahren accused Democrats of wasting taxpayer money and reiterated her confidence that they will not receive the required votes in the Senate to remove the president from office.

"It’s never-ending," she said. And let’s get real, these House Democrats know President Trump will not be removed from office. Even if they try their little hearts out, it’s not getting the required votes in the Senate. So why waste taxpayer time and money on it... Why not just focus efforts on voting him out of office in 2020?"

"Simple," she added, "they would rather witch hunt than do anything productive for the American people. That’s challenging, this is easy."

"And secondly, they know Trump will likely win reelection in 2020 based on his stellar performance. The only way they can combat that is to convince low-information viewers and voters he’s done something wrong."

"What a disgrace and disservice to the American people," she concluded.

