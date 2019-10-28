Democrats embrace double standard when weaponizing Department of Justice, says Steve Bannon

Democrats support the Department of Justice when it is investigating right-leaning allies of President Trump, but always warn of overreach when their own people are on the chopping block, Steve Bannon said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

Bannon, who served as President Trump's chief strategist early in his administration, said the current investigation being conducted by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to determine how discredited Russia collusion claims turned into a major investigation is an example. Democrats have been questioning Durham and his boss, Attorney General William Barr, for pursuing answers in the case.

"[Democrats] love the Justice Department when it's going after President Trump's people," he said. "I think guys like [John] Brennan and [James] Clapper ought to lawyer up, because right now you've got a U.S. Attorney -- totally even-handed, that's going to go investigate this thing... they had subpoenas issued by the House Intelligence Committee back in 2017 [and] 2018 to get this information."

As more information comes out about abuses among American intelligence agencies, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will do everything in his power to divert attention from any significant revelations, Bannon said.

"This is a smokescreen from Adam Schiff," he added. "Let the Justice Department and let the U.S. Attorney go after this information -- in a criminal investigation."

TREY GOWDY BREAKS FROM GOP TO SUPPORT PRIVATE HEARINGS: 'WAIT UNTIL THE END'

Bannon also said Democrats are still trying to wipe away the results of the 2016 presidential election and will stick to their script, no matter what.

"[It's the] same thing the Democrats have been doing since President Trump won in November of 2016... trying to delegitimize him and nullify his presidency," he said earlier in the interview.

"The Russia thing's a hoax. It was proven in the Mueller investigation. No collusion, no Russian involvement," Bannon continued. "This is just the Democrats over and over again trying to nullify the 2016 election."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bannon claimed there is enough animosity between Trump and congressional Democrats to start a small war and called on grassroots groups to help combat any misinformation being fed to the public.

"Nancy Pelosi is running political warfare," he added. "This is a sophisticated political disinformation campaign, and it needs to be combated by somebody... outside groups are probably the best to do this. We're going to be there to defend the president, his presidency, and his actions."