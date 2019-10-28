Dan Bongino tells Washington Post to 'get your heads out of your as--s,' stop treating al-Baghdadi like 'Mary Poppins'

The Washington Post treated former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi more like "Mary Poppins," than like the murdering, terrorist thug that he is, said Dan Bongino on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

Al-Baghdadi, who took over as the head of ISIS after his predecessor Abu Omar al-Baghdadi was killed in 2010, detonated a suicide vest as U.S. special forces closed in on Sunday. The Washington Post ran a headline labeling al-Baghdadi a "religious scholar" and drew heavy criticism on social media.

"I read the piece... the headline's bad. The piece is even worse," said Bongino, a Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent. "They talk about a religious scholar with wire-framed glasses who was a shy, reserved guy. Like they're talking about Mary Poppins. This was a terrorist, rapist thug."

Bongino said the Washington Post's hatred for President Trump runs so deep, that they would rather side with a mass-murdering maniac than print honest copy.

"This guy was a terrorist thug who would cut the head off an innocent man at the drop of a hat," he said. "Really, to the Washington Post -- do you hate this president so much that you're willing to throw everything away, your integrity, your morals, everything? I mean, that's a serious question. I'm not kidding."

"They've been wrong on just about every big story of the Trump era," Bongino added. "But are you kidding? We just killed one of the world's most dangerous people who would at a moment's notice kill... tens of thousands of Americans, and you write about his wire-framed glasses and his beard? I mean, come on, guys. Get your heads out of your a--es, this is unbelievable."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized the headline Monday on "Fox & Friends," calling it "sick" and "appalling."

"I think it's appalling and sick ... that they've frankly not apologized for taking this man who was the head of the terrorist organization that beheaded people... who led a caliphate that threatened large pieces of the Middle East and indeed, presented risks to the United States and America," he said.