Left-wing elitists' 'disdain' for the working class will cost Democrats in 2020, says Don Jr.

The "disdain" that left-wing elitists have for the American working class will cost Democrats the election in 2020 and only further empower President Trump, said Donald Trump Jr., on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"The left does not think [the working class] is intelligent. You saw how they responded when we launched the 2020 campaign in Orlando," he said. "The level of disdain the elite and the left has for the hard-working men and women of this country is disgusting. I give them a lot more credit.

"They see it. They've seen the rules of the game," he continued. "They see the never-ending movement of the goalpost. They get that they are being duped. And I promise you they're going to come out in 2020 and say, enough of this."

The president's oldest son said Democrats could easily change course and improve their position with the country's electorate but have refused to triangulate and continue to pay the price.

"Donald Trump is in office because of this kind of behavior," he said. "And rather than changing that behavior, they've doubled down, they've tripled down, they've quadrupled down, and they just make it worse for themselves."

Trump Jr. also addressed the impeachment inquiry against his father and said Democrats have been trying to remove Trump from the White House since the first day he took office.

"We've seen what the left has done ever since this impeachment inquiry started back in 2016 when my father won the election. November 9th, 2016 is when this inquiry started," he said.

"They're changing the rules," Trump Jr. continued. "[Democrats] get their soundbite out. Adam Schiff leaks it, as he likely did with all of my transcripts... and that's what they've done. Whatever happened to democracy dying in darkness?"