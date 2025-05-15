Democratic voters slam their own party as 'inept' and 'useless' in NY Times opinion interview

A group of Democratic voters told New York Times Opinion that they were disappointed in their party, which some called "inept" and "useless."

"You need to go back to the drawing board and reconnect with common people and talk about how you can work toward helping people get what they need. We know how bad it is," Terrell of Texas told the Times, before referring to President Donald Trump by saying, "No one cares how villainous he is."

The Democratic Party's favorability ratings are at record lows as its leadership grapples with how to respond after Trump's win in 2024.

"Focusing on Trump and how bad of a threat he was didn’t work. And I think they were too focused on 2020 because it worked in 2020. But he was already in power. Moving forward, they need to do what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders have done — the Fight Oligarchy tour, reconnect with people, find out what the average American wants — and then run with that platform through the midterms," Ariel of Indiana told the outlet.

The group of voters were also very critical of Trump's presidency so far.

Ashley, a young voter from New York, told the opinion writers that it was hard to even defend the Democrats anymore.

"It’s so hard to even defend Democrats anymore because they don’t stand on their convictions enough. Especially now over the last 100 days, it’s really tiring. And I think people just need a sense of hope. And I’m not getting that. We just need to know that you are on our side, because it doesn’t feel like it," she said.

When asked what fighting Trump might look like, Laura, a mail carrier from Missouri, said, "I don’t think fighting Trump is the entire answer. But we’ve got to do something to bring the two parties together to talk without shouting, because it’s just not going to work any other way. We’ve got to talk. And that’s hard."

The opinion writers also asked about Democratic leaders, specifically Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Two young Democratic voters told the writers that they were frustrated with both of them.

"I’m upset with Jeffries because I saw an interview where he said: We can’t really do anything. It’s disappointing to hear that. And when Schumer caved on the budget proposal that he switched up on and essentially lectured people on how it should have been done and trying to defend himself, it just feels like they’re not listening and they’re trying to tell people how things should be done and they’re doing it right and ‘We know what’s going on, and you don’t,’" Ariel, 23, said.

Ashley, 19, said she preferred Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, because the lawmaker wasn't afraid to speak her mind.

"It seems like they’re running out the same defense, even though they see that it’s not working. You’re getting killed, but you’re still running the same game. You’re still using the same political tactics. You gave a grand speech, and you broke a record. It’s all performative. What are you doing to really reconnect with people, to galvanize and pull people together?

Several of the Democratic voters criticized former President Biden for running for re-election, and said Harris didn't have enough time to campaign.