Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Jasmine Crockett points to Kamala Harris' role as prosecutor as reason she had trouble with Black men

Texas Democrat also argued that misogyny played a role in Harris' loss

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Jasmine Crockett under fire for rhetoric at commencement address Video

Jasmine Crockett under fire for rhetoric at commencement address

OutKick host Tomi Lahren discusses the violent rhetoric on the left, the criticism of Bill Belichick's relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, and allegations against Nike.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, pointed to former Vice President Kamala Harris' role as a prosecutor on Monday as a reason why she didn't perform well with Black men in the 2024 election.

Crockett appeared on The Chuck ToddCast with ex-NBC News host Chuck Todd, who asked the Democratic lawmaker if Black male voters were hesitant to vote for a woman. 

Harris served as a district attorney for San Francisco as well as California Attorney General before launching a bid for the Senate and ultimately serving as vice president. The former VP faced criticism from both sides of the political aisle over her prosecution record. 

"I definitely think that there was misogyny in this across the board no matter what color male you're talking about. I just think that you'd be in error to not like know that there was misogyny that existed," she said. "The very first polling briefing that we had, with a pollster that I trust a lot, he briefed the Black caucus, and he said that one of the issues that he was running into with Black and Brown communities was that she had been a prosecutor." 

Rep. Crockett and Kamala Harris

Rep. Jasmine Crockett said Monday that former VP Kamala Harris' record as a prosecutor was part of the reason she didn't do well among Black males. (Left: (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for SiriusXM), Right: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

BLACK GROUP FIRES BACK AT OBAMA FOR ‘INSULTING’ HARRIS PITCH: 'WORST KIND OF IDENTITY POLITICS'

"There was definitely some resume stuff that disallowed her from being able to build the type of rapport of trust within these marginalized communities that historically have been targeted," she said. 

Crockett told Todd that she was given guidance to lean into Harris' background as a prosecutor, which she believed was not going to be helpful. 

"When I did it, I did a bit of a swing on it, right, as a criminal defense attorney, and I explained like this is the kind of prosecutor we all would have wanted, right? So, I built it that way," she added.

Crockett said a prominent rapper told her he was uncomfortable openly endorsing Harris, citing her prosecution record. 

Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"So he told me that one of the issues was just kind of like the prosecutor thing. And I said, and I made sure to talk about the things that we had been told move the needle with these groups, right? Like knowing that she had like second-chance programs and things like that, like letting them know that she was one of the good ones," she said. 

The lawmaker argued that the fact that Harris was a prosecutor was "baked in" and people didn't know much beyond that.

"When you're talking about 107 days of a campaign, it's kind of hard to get that across," she added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crockett recently suggested Democrats were looking to run the "safest White boy" in 2028.

"It is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we’ve lost, so far," she said in a clip posted to Instagram. "And I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win."

The Democratic congresswoman added, "I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a Black person, nor a woman, OK?"

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.