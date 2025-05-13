Jasmine Crockett points to Kamala Harris' role as prosecutor as reason she had trouble with Black men

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, pointed to former Vice President Kamala Harris' role as a prosecutor on Monday as a reason why she didn't perform well with Black men in the 2024 election.

Crockett appeared on The Chuck ToddCast with ex-NBC News host Chuck Todd, who asked the Democratic lawmaker if Black male voters were hesitant to vote for a woman.

Harris served as a district attorney for San Francisco as well as California Attorney General before launching a bid for the Senate and ultimately serving as vice president. The former VP faced criticism from both sides of the political aisle over her prosecution record.

"I definitely think that there was misogyny in this across the board no matter what color male you're talking about. I just think that you'd be in error to not like know that there was misogyny that existed," she said. "The very first polling briefing that we had, with a pollster that I trust a lot, he briefed the Black caucus, and he said that one of the issues that he was running into with Black and Brown communities was that she had been a prosecutor."

"There was definitely some resume stuff that disallowed her from being able to build the type of rapport of trust within these marginalized communities that historically have been targeted," she said.

Crockett told Todd that she was given guidance to lean into Harris' background as a prosecutor, which she believed was not going to be helpful.

"When I did it, I did a bit of a swing on it, right, as a criminal defense attorney, and I explained like this is the kind of prosecutor we all would have wanted, right? So, I built it that way," she added.

Crockett said a prominent rapper told her he was uncomfortable openly endorsing Harris, citing her prosecution record.

"So he told me that one of the issues was just kind of like the prosecutor thing. And I said, and I made sure to talk about the things that we had been told move the needle with these groups, right? Like knowing that she had like second-chance programs and things like that, like letting them know that she was one of the good ones," she said.

The lawmaker argued that the fact that Harris was a prosecutor was "baked in" and people didn't know much beyond that.

"When you're talking about 107 days of a campaign, it's kind of hard to get that across," she added.

Crockett recently suggested Democrats were looking to run the "safest White boy" in 2028.

"It is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we’ve lost, so far," she said in a clip posted to Instagram. "And I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win."

The Democratic congresswoman added, "I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a Black person, nor a woman, OK?"