Van Jones warns Democratic Party is 'screwed,' adding they 'don't know what to do'

Former Obama advisor Van Jones declared that the Democratic Party was "screwed" and trapped between two deeply unpopular factions.

The CNN commentator couldn’t help but laugh at the "nightmare" Democrats were in when asked about the ongoing friction between party members.

"Look, man, we’re screwed," Jones said on "CNN Newsroom" Sunday. "I mean, Democrats don’t know what to do. This is a nightmare. You know, somebody like Donald Trump, we thought we’d at least have Hakeem Jeffries in the Speaker’s chair to hold him back if we didn‘t have Kamala in there to do the right thing."

Jones commented on how the party continues to be caught between the establishment members and the more progressive members with no clear path moving forward.

"Listen, the Democratic Party is going through a massive set of internal crises. You have a party that got trapped two ways," he said. "One, defending a broken status quo that nobody likes because they thought that Donald Trump was going to make it worse. But when you’re defending the status quo, you’re going to lose."

"And then offending most people in the country, calling everybody sexist and racist and transphobic and every other name, and then saying, ‘please follow us.’ That’s not a good strategy, folks. Defending a broken status quo and offending most of the country, turns out, is not as popular as my party thought it was going to be. And so it’s going to take a while for people to get it figured out," Jones added.

The Democratic Party has largely struggled since Trump’s election in 2024. In a Quinnipiac University survey conducted during Trump’s first week in office, only 31% of respondents had a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party.

The party continued to face low approval ratings after Democratic Rep. Al Green caused controversy for shouting and interrupting President Donald Trump during his address to Congress on Tuesday. A CNN instant poll found that 80% of respondents thought Green’s behavior was inappropriate.

Green was later censured by the House of Representatives with 10 House Democrats voting in favor of the measure.

A report released on Thursday also suggested other disruptive Democratic members of Congress were reprimanded by party members behind closed doors.

