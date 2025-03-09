Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Democratic Party

Van Jones warns Democratic Party is 'screwed,' adding they 'don't know what to do'

The Democratic Party's approval rating fell to 31% after President Donald Trump was elected

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
CNNs Van Jones says the Democratic Party is screwed Video

CNNs Van Jones says the Democratic Party is screwed

CNN commentator Van Jones warned on "CNN Newsroom" Sunday that the Democratic Party is caught between the "status quo" supporters and the progressive members.

Former Obama advisor Van Jones declared that the Democratic Party was "screwed" and trapped between two deeply unpopular factions.

The CNN commentator couldn’t help but laugh at the "nightmare" Democrats were in when asked about the ongoing friction between party members.

"Look, man, we’re screwed," Jones said on "CNN Newsroom" Sunday. "I mean, Democrats don’t know what to do. This is a nightmare. You know, somebody like Donald Trump, we thought we’d at least have Hakeem Jeffries in the Speaker’s chair to hold him back if we didn‘t have Kamala in there to do the right thing." 

CNN's Van Jones on a panel

CNN commentator Van Jones was pessimistic about the state of the Democratic Party. (CNN screenshot)

CNN HOST DOESN'T UNDERSTAND WHY 'FOR SOME REASON' PEOPLE BELIEVED TRUMP OVER DEMOCRATS

Jones commented on how the party continues to be caught between the establishment members and the more progressive members with no clear path moving forward.

"Listen, the Democratic Party is going through a massive set of internal crises. You have a party that got trapped two ways," he said. "One, defending a broken status quo that nobody likes because they thought that Donald Trump was going to make it worse. But when you’re defending the status quo, you’re going to lose." 

Van Jones

Jones mourned how his party was caught between two opposing factions. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"And then offending most people in the country, calling everybody sexist and racist and transphobic and every other name, and then saying, ‘please follow us.’ That’s not a good strategy, folks. Defending a broken status quo and offending most of the country, turns out, is not as popular as my party thought it was going to be. And so it’s going to take a while for people to get it figured out," Jones added.

The Democratic Party has largely struggled since Trump’s election in 2024. In a Quinnipiac University survey conducted during Trump’s first week in office, only 31% of respondents had a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The party continued to face low approval ratings after Democratic Rep. Al Green caused controversy for shouting and interrupting President Donald Trump during his address to Congress on Tuesday. A CNN instant poll found that 80% of respondents thought Green’s behavior was inappropriate. 

Rep. Al Green shouts at Trump

Rep. Al Green and other House Democrats disrupted President Donald Trump's speech on Tuesday. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Green was later censured by the House of Representatives with 10 House Democrats voting in favor of the measure.

A report released on Thursday also suggested other disruptive Democratic members of Congress were reprimanded by party members behind closed doors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.