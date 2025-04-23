Fox News Poll: The first 100 days of President Trump’s second term

As Donald Trump approaches the 100th day of his second term, a Fox News survey finds voters pleased with the job he is doing on border security, but displeased on most other issues -- including inflation.

President Trump receives his best marks on border security, as a 55% majority approves. That’s the only issue where his ratings are in positive territory. On immigration, a record high of 47% approve of Trump (48% disapprove), while a new low of 38% approve on the economy (56% disapprove). His worst ratings are on inflation (33% approve, 59% disapprove), followed by tariffs (33-58%), foreign policy (40-54%), taxes (38-53%), and guns (41-44%).

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP, REPUBLICANS AT RECORD-HIGH RATINGS AS DEMOCRATS FALTER

Overall approval of Trump’s job performance comes in at 44%, down 5 points from 49% approval in March. That’s lower than the approval of Joe Biden (54%), Barack Obama (62%), and George W. Bush (63%) at the 100-day mark in their presidencies. It’s also lower by 1 point compared to Trump’s 45% approval at this point eight years ago.

Some 59% of voters are unhappy with how things are going in the country. That’s an improvement since the end of former President Biden’s term (68% dissatisfied), but worse than four years ago at the beginning of Biden’s term (53% dissatisfied). It’s also worse than the 100-day mark of Trump’s first term (53% dissatisfied). Since his inauguration in January, satisfaction among Democrats has turned to dissatisfaction and vice versa among Republicans. Dissatisfaction remained steady among Independents.

Voters remain gloomy about the economy, as 71% rate economic conditions negatively and 55% say it is getting worse for their family. Both of those numbers are slight improvements compared to where they stood in December. Still, only 28% say it feels like things are getting better and by a 22-point margin more think Trump’s policies are hurting rather than helping the economy. Trump is underwater by a narrower 11-point margin when voters are asked what they expect from his policies in the long run (40% help vs. 51% hurt).

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT DOGE, EVEN AS THEY SEE NEED FOR CUTS

They are also less optimistic about the future than they were at the beginning of Trump’s first term. Based on the first 100 days, 38% overall and 75% of Republicans say they feel encouraged about the next four years. In 2017, those numbers were 45% and 84%, respectively.

While inflation remains a major worry, the 82% who say they are extremely or very concerned about high prices is the lowest since September 2021. This marks a decline from 89% in January and a high of 93% in July 2022.

Another 8 in 10 voters are concerned about political divisions (78%), while about 7 in 10 feel the same about health care (76%), government spending (73%), and a recession (72%). Two-thirds or fewer are worried about immigration (66%), Iran getting a nuclear bomb (66%), Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (61%), and the stock market (58%).

While there’s bipartisan concern about inflation, the parties are split on other issues. Anxiety about a recession and health care are the other top issues for Democrats, while Republicans worry more about government spending and immigration.

"As we’ve moved from one administration to another and the Trump administration tries to find its footing, many still see our leaders as unresponsive to their main concerns," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts Fox New surveys with Democrat Chris Anderson. "Partisans have flipped, of course, so now it’s Democrats who are most worried, but many Independents and Republicans are also skeptical their economic fears are being addressed."

Nearly three-quarters (72%) believe tariffs will drive up the cost of products, including majorities of Democrats (88%), Independents (76%), and Republicans (55%). A record 55% think tariffs hurt the economy and a plurality say they hurt U.S. jobs (44% hurt vs. 36% help). Two-thirds worry a trade war with China could escalate into a military confrontation.

On the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to reform the federal government, almost half say it’s likely DOGE will make government more efficient (49%), improve the economy (47%), and improve government services (46%), while fewer expect it will lower their taxes (43%).

A slight majority, 52%, say the Trump administration has not been "competent and effective" in managing the federal government -- unchanged from the number who said the same in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal district court judges have challenged some Trump administration policies with regard to, among other things, firing executive branch workers and deporting illegal immigrants. Voters side with the judges, as 58% think they are legitimately exercising their power in accordance with the Constitution’s system of checks and balances, while 33% say they are unlawfully interfering with the president’s constitutional authority.

Two-thirds say the president cannot ignore court rulings, and voters are significantly more concerned, by a 19-point margin, about the president disregarding the judiciary than about the courts overstepping their authority.

Among Republicans, 36% agree the judiciary is legitimately exercising its power and a slim 51% majority says the president can’t ignore court rulings.

"While Trump may feel he’s on favorable ground when arguing about immigration with Democrats, there are obvious risks to pushing it too far," says Anderson. "One risk is he is seen as doing it at the expense of economic issues, which concern voters more than immigration. Another is in ignoring the courts and losing supporters who see value in checks and balances."

CLICK HERE FOR CROSSTABS AND TOPLINE

Fewer voters are hoping for Trump’s success in his second term. When asked to set aside how they voted, 62% say they want him to succeed -- an 18-point drop from the 80% who expressed that sentiment eight years ago. While support among Republicans holds steady, with more than 9 in 10 still wishing Trump well, the share of Democrats and Independents who want him to succeed has plummeted by 30 points or more since 2017.

Eighty-nine percent of those who supported Trump in 2024 remain satisfied with their choice. That’s down from 92% who felt that way four years ago and 97% eight years ago. Overall, 85% say they are still satisfied with their vote for president, including 90% of Kamala Harris supporters.

Poll-pourri

Investors are more likely than non-investors to approve of Trump’s job performance on the economy, inflation, tariffs, and taxes, and they rate economic conditions more positively both for the nation and their family. And while more investors are concerned about the stock market, a larger number of non-investors is worried about inflation and a recession this year.

Forty-two percent approve of the job JD Vance is doing as vice president, while 51% disapprove.

For Elon Musk’s work with DOGE, 39% approve and 56% disapprove.

Nearly half of voters have a favorable opinion of Trump as a person: 45% favorable and 55% unfavorable, for a net negative rating of 10 points. Views of first lady Melania Trump are positive by 6 points, as 45% also have favorable opinion of her, while 39% view her unfavorably. In June 2017, 51% viewed the first lady positively, while 47% viewed the president favorably.

One-third believe divine intervention helped secure Trump’s return to the White House. Thirty-two percent feel he was saved from two assassination attempts because God wanted him to be president again, including majorities of White evangelical Christians (56%), Republicans (60%), 2024 Trump supporters (62%), and MAGA supporters (70%).

Conducted April 18-21, 2025, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,104 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (127) and cellphones (703) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (274). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.