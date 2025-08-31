Democratic state representative calls prayers after mass shootings 'theological malpractice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee Democratic state representative on Saturday condemned the customary expression of "thoughts and prayers" after a mass shooting, calling it "theological malpractice," and likened America’s relationship with gun manufacturers to idolatry.

"I want to bring theology into this because you have all these people who want to give thoughts and prayers after a shooting, but I was a minister and that is a form of theological malpractice," Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.

The two were discussing the recent mass shooting at the church at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minnesota that killed an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl on Wednesday, Aug. 27. The children were killed by transgender woman Robin Westman, 23, according to local police and the Department of Homeland Security. Westman's gun featured antisemitic messages, including "6 million wasn’t enough" and "extra thicc Jew gas." His mother worked at the church until 2021.

PSAKI RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER HER DISMISSING THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS, SAYS THEY'RE 'NOT ENOUGH'

Jones further criticized the nation’s posture toward gun makers as a form of idolatry. "When you pray for something that you have the power to change... What we’re seeing is a form of idolatry, where we’re willing to worship the lives of our children to appease the prophets of the gun industry," he said.

Jones was elected to the Tennessee State House in 2023 and was part of the "Tennessee Three" who staged a protest on the House floor for gun reform following the mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooting, also perpetrated by a trans woman, Audrey Hale, killed three children and three adults. Jones, along with Democratic state representatives Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson, led chants inside the chamber and disrupted House proceedings. Jones and Pearson were expelled from the House because of their disruption. Jones later won back his House seat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Democrats made comments that appeared to attack the concept of prayer.

"Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers," former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on X.

Conservatives and others were quick to attack Psaki for her tone-deaf remarks, with Democrat-turned-Trump Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accusing her of having "hatred for God."

"So why is it that people like Jen Psaki and others have such a spontaneous visceral negative reaction to those who are praying to God for refuge, strength, and for the wellbeing of the victims of this heinous attack? Because they do not believe in God or His love. Their response is rooted in their hatred of God," Gabbard added. "They want to be God, so they view Him as their competitor. They are agents of darkness and hatred, and the light of God’s love is a threat to their dark ambitions," Gabbard posted on X on Aug. 29.