Democratic senator argues his removal from DHS press conference was 'wake-up call'

The California senator was handcuffed and removed after trying to ask Kristi Noem a question in June

Hanna Panreck
Sen. Padilla hopes people feel 'outrage' over his forcible removal and detainment

Sen. Padilla hopes people feel 'outrage' over his forcible removal and detainment

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., spoke about being forcibly removed after interrupting a news conference with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on MSNBC's "The Beat.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said in an interview that he never thought he would be forcibly removed from a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press conference as he tried to ask DHS secretary Kristi Noem a question in June, arguing it should be a "wake-up call."

"Never would I have imagined that that would have happened — that that would be a response to a question, especially to a senator trying to ask a question," he told The New York Times' Lulu Garcia Navarro. 

Padilla was handcuffed and forcibly removed from a June press conference Noem had in Los Angeles after he tried to ask a question of the head of Homeland Security, who was speaking about the anti-ICE riots in the city. 

The NYT asked Padilla if Noem had apologized to him in their conversation after the incident. Padilla has insisted he wasn't interrupting the press conference and just wanted to ask a question.

Sen. Alex Padilla removed from press conference

Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat from California, is removed from the room after interrupting a news conference with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 12, 2025.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

CROCKETT SAID SHE 'BROKE DOWN IN TEARS' WATCHING ALEX PADILLA GET FORCIBLY REMOVED FROM PRESS CONFERENCE

"No apology, but honestly not surprised, just given how this administration tends to carry itself," he continued. "I wish I could say it was more substantive or more constructive. She finally did say, Well, I understand you’re asking for more information. What’s your question?’" 

Padilla said his removal from the press conference should be a wake-up call, arguing it was part of a bigger problem with the Trump administration. 

"It was clear to me that if that’s how this administration would respond to a senator with a question, imagine not just how they could treat so many other people, but how they are treating so many other people when the cameras are not on. This should be a wake-up call," he told the Times. 

The Democratic senator pointed to National Guard presence in cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. and said it was a "heady time" for the country. 

Alex Padilla

Senator Alex Padilla, Democrat from California speaks during a news conference with immigration experts, DACA recipients, and Dreamers in Washington, D.C. on June 11, 2025.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SENATE SHAKEN: BIPARTISAN WORRIES AFTER INCIDENT INVOLVING CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT

Asked if he thought his removal was deliberate or a mistake, Padilla said, "At minimum, it was a hell of an overreaction."

"But they knew who I was. Just like Vice President Vance knows my name, but he chose to call me Jose. We served together for two years in the Senate, for Christ’s sake. He knows who I am, but it’s the way they choose to go about things," he said, referring to Vice President JD Vance calling Padilla "Jose" after the incident.

Sen. Alex Padilla speaking at a press conference

 Sen. Alex Padilla speaks during a press conference at the Federal Building on Wilshire Blvd Thursday, June 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

