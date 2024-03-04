Democratic lawyer taunting Trump's 'tough jury pool' in DC sparks backlash from right on social media

Top Democratic lawyer Marc Elias sparked fierce reaction on Sunday for appearing to taunt former President Trump's ability to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C. following his primary loss in the district.

Trump won just 676 votes in the D.C. GOP primary on Sunday while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley secured her first victory with 1274 votes.

Elias, who rose to prominence on the left as the Democrats' most aggressive election lawyer, connected Trump's poor showing with the jury pool for his 2020 election interference trial.

"In a city of 700,000, Donald Trump got 676 votes in the GOP primary. A tough jury pool....," he wrote on X on Sunday night.

His social media post attracted over one million views overnight. Conservatives argued the Democrat was openly boasting that Trump could not get a fair trial in the deep blue city.

"Democrat lawyer openly brags that Trump will never get a fair trial or impartial jury in DC.," former Trump adviser Stephen Miller reacted.

"Confirming the DC Justice system has been corrupted by politics isn’t the flex you think it is," the Republican Party of Arizona shot back.

"Dem election attorney & Russia hoax financier is gloating about the fact that it’s impossible for Trump & other conservatives to get a fair trial in DC. Again, these people would throw you & your entire family in the gulag & not think twice about it," former Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell wrote.

"Democrats brag about how utterly corrupt they are," conservative columnist Moshe Hill reacted.

"In other words, no way Trump could get a fair trial there. Thanks for the admission! I'm sure his attorneys will enjoy using this tweet for any future appeals," another person commented.

"Have to get the case in front of a jury for that to matter. B–h," GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz blasted.

The district leans heavily Democrat, with President Biden garnering 92% of the Washington, D.C., vote in the 2020 election. No Republican has ever won the district's electoral votes in a presidential election.

Trump's trial, stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election interference case, was scheduled for this week. It has been placed on hold after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review whether Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution in the case.

Trump's lawyers had initially tried to move the trial out of Washington last year, arguing just as Elias did that the jury pool in D.C. is tainted against Trump.

"NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C.," Trump posted on Truth Social in August.

"THERE ARE MANY REASONS FOR THIS, BUT JUST ONE IS THAT I AM CALLING FOR A FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF THIS FILTHY AND CRIME RIDDEN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR NATION, WHERE MURDERS HAVE JUST SHATTERED THE ALL TIME RECORD, OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES HAVE NEVER SEEN WORSE, AND TOURISTS HAVE FLED. THE FEDERAL TAKEOVER IS VERY UNPOPULAR WITH POTENTIAL AREA JURORS, BUT NECESSARY FOR SAFETY, GREATNESS, & FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE!"

