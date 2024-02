Former U.S. President Trump is not immune from prosecution in the 2020 federal election case, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals - D.C. Circuit considered Trump’s claim of presidential immunity from prosecution for his actions in office, including his alleged role to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The U.S. Supreme Court may eventually review the issue.

This report is developing and will be updated.