Special Counsel Jack Smith proposes new date for Trump classified records trial

Special Counsel Jack Smith and attorneys for former President Trump proposed start dates for the trial stemming from the investigation into Trump's alleged improper retention of classified records.

The special counsel, in a filing Thursday evening, proposed the trial begin on July 8. The trial was initially set to begin on May 20, ahead of the Kentucky primary on May 21, the Oregon primary on May 25 and New Jersey's primary June 4.

Trump's attorneys proposed the trial start on August 12, but in a filing asserted that since he is the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential election, a "fair trial cannot be conducted this year in a manner consistent with the Constitution."

Smith's filing comes a day before the next court date in the case, when U.S. District Judge of the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the case, said she may delay the trial date.

Should Trump win the GOP nomination, the proposed date would have the trial begin just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The convention begins July 15-18.

Meanwhile, Smith's proposal comes just a day after the Supreme Court announced it would consider whether Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution in his separate federal election interference case.

That trial was set to begin on March 4 in Washington D.C., but is on hold until the Supreme Court decides on the matter. The decision is expected in mid-June.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.